The budget Galaxy Tab A11 shows up in first real-life photo ahead of launch

New leak suggests Samsung’s budget tablet could be unveiled very soon.

By
Samsung Tablets
Promotional image of the Galaxy Tab A9
Referential image of the Galaxy Tab A9. | Image credit — Samsung

Samsung is getting ready to expand its tablet lineup once again. Alongside the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, Galaxy Tab S11, and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, a fourth model is on the way - the Galaxy Tab A11. Now, the first real-life image of the device has surfaced, giving us a small glimpse of what to expect.

Safety Korea has listed a Samsung tablet under the model number SM-X135N. Based on earlier reports, this device is believed to be the Galaxy Tab A11. The listing does not include specifications, but it does feature a photo showing the front of the tablet. The image reveals a front-facing camera positioned for portrait use, a design choice that Samsung often uses for its more affordable tablets.

Image of the Galaxy Tab A11 as spotted in a listing
First real life image of the Galaxy Tab A11. | Image credit — Safety Korea

So far, confirmed details about the Galaxy Tab A11 are limited. Previous leaks suggest the device will have a 5,000mAh battery, the same capacity as the Galaxy Tab A9. This points toward an entry-level position in Samsung's lineup, likely aimed at casual browsing, streaming, and basic productivity.

There are also unconfirmed reports of a Galaxy Tab A11+ variant in development. While no official proof has surfaced for this model, one source claims that both the A11 and A11+ could launch in India as soon as next month. If this happens, the release would come ahead of Samsung's expected unveiling of the premium Tab S11 lineup later this year.

Would you consider a budget tablet like the Galaxy Tab A9 or A11?

Vote View Result

Looking at Samsung's past approach, the Galaxy Tab A series focuses on affordability and essential features rather than high-end specs. The Galaxy Tab A9, for example, offered a straightforward design, an LCD screen, and enough performance for everyday use. If the A11 follows the same formula, it could become a cost-effective choice for students, families, or those seeking a secondary device.

However, Samsung faces strong competition in this segment. Brands like Lenovo often include slightly larger batteries or higher-resolution displays in their budget-friendly models. For the Tab A11 to stand out, Samsung will need to offer solid value, even if it cannot match rivals on every specification.

Recommended Stories
The new image confirms that the Galaxy Tab A11 is moving closer to launch, and while the design may be simple, that could be exactly what its target audience is looking for. If Samsung combines the expected battery capacity with reliable performance and keeps the price competitive, the A11 could find a place in a crowded market. But with budget tablets improving rapidly, the company will have to get the balance right to hold its ground.

