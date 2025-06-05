The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
Snapdragon 8 Elite, AI tricks, and a massive battery make this ultra-slim tablet a serious contender.
The new OnePlus Pad 3 is now here, bringing a refined look and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the new addition by OnePlus is going to battle for the title of the best tablet in 2025. The OnePlus Pad 3 continues the tradition of the OnePlus Pad 2, an all-rounder type of device with a stylish and premium build.
In terms of design, the OnePlus Pad 3 is quite similar to its predecessor at first glance. However, it's now thinner – the thinnest ever by OnePlus, claims the company – and is available in two refined colors, Storm Blue or Frosted Silver. The OnePlus Pad 3 is less than 6mm thick.
Meanwhile, OnePlus claims to have used a different type of aluminum to achieve the XXG lightness, despite the all-metal unibody of the tablet. The device also features a redesigned camera.
The OnePlus Pad 3 supports an upgraded keyboard and a completely redesigned case with a tri-fold design. The OnePlus Pad 3 also supports the OnePlus Stylo 2.
The third-gen OnePlus Pad keyboard now has spaced-out keycaps for a PC-style feel and a new AI button.
Meanwhile, the OnePlus Stylo 2 now supports 16,000 different levels of pressure and features a leather-like texture. There are also some new shortcuts, like swiping the pen in the upper right corner to annotate what's displayed, or a simple tap with the Stylo to take you to notes when the screen is off.
The folio case comes with a tri-folding design to offer you different viewing angles for different activities (20 degrees, 44 degrees, and others).
The powerful and fast Snapdragon 8 Elite chip is powering the OnePlus Pad 3. OnePlus notes a 45% boost in CPU performance and a 40% boost in GPU performance, also complemented by a reduction in battery life over the predecessor.
To keep things cool, OnePlus has equipped the device with vapor chambers made of a composite graphene material.
You can choose between two storage options: 12GB of RAM + 256GB of storage or 16GB of RAM + 512GB of storage.
What's even cooler is the claim that the OnePlus Pad 3 can last up to 70 days on standby power.
Of course, we'll have to test it ourselves during our rigorous battery life tests to see how it fares in real life.
For charging, the OnePlus Pad 3 doesn't disappoint either. Supporting OnePlus' 80W SUPERVOOC charging, it can go from 1 to 100% in 92 minutes. For such a huge battery, that's a plus, OnePlus.
OnePlus Pad 3 specs at a glance:
The OnePlus Pad 3 comes with OxygenOS 15, with some specific features that take advantage of the bigger screen of the tablet. You can enjoy smart multitasking and a range of features to share, mirror, or even control nearby phones and laptops.
Taking advantage of the bigger screen, you can now enjoy a view that lets you see your document alongside a sidebar with AI tools. Meanwhile, there's an AI key on the keyboard to bring up Google Gemini.
With the OnePlus Pad 3, Open Canvas is now becoming better with improved drag and drop and smart suggestions for when you need to split the screen.
The OnePlus Pad 3 will get 3 Android OS updates and 6 years of security updates.
The OnePlus Pad 3 is now up for pre-order until June 8 from OnePlus.com in the United States and Canada. The tablet starts at $699.99. Its accessories are purchased separately.
OnePlus says when it's not broken, why not supercharge it, and brings us the OnePlus Pad 3.
The OnePlus Pad 3 has eight speakers placed around the body to ensure you have great quality audio. Those are also symmetrically placed for an immersive audio experience.
As for the display, the OnePlus Pad 3 features a 13.2-inch LCD screen with a 3.4k resolution and 315 PPI. It's also received the TÜV Rheinland Eye Care 4.0 certification as well. The device still features the symmetrical bezels that surround the display as well.
- Colors: Storm Blue (India, Europe and North America)
- Frosted Silver (India only)
- Dimensions: 289.61 mm x 209.66 mm x 5.97 mm
- Weight: 675 g
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
- 12GB RAM, 16GB RAM
- 256GB storage, 512GB storage
- 12,140mAh capacity, 80W charging support
- Display: 13.2-inch, LCD, 3392 x 2400, 315 PPI, 144Hz refresh rate, 600 nits brightness
- 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
- OxygenOS 15
