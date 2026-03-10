Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra is obliterating its little brothers in early US sales

Galaxy S26

The S26 Ultra is the only one that matters





At least for the time being, it's almost like the "vanilla" S26 and the S26 Plus don't exist, as a whopping 80 percent of the family's US pre-orders so far have gone to the state-of-the-art 6.9-inch model with a built-in S Pen and Privacy Display functionality.









lineup will be considered actually released, but clearly, there's nothing the Ultra's little brothers can do to make up that ground now. Interestingly (although also unsurprisingly), Samsung isn't saying what slice of the remaining 20 percent of regional pre-orders has gone to the compact Galaxy S26 , which I'm pretty sure is still a lot more popular than the 6.7-inch S26 +. Pre-orders, mind you, are still open until tomorrow, March 11, at which point the Galaxy S26 lineup will be considered actually released, but clearly, there's nothing the Ultra's little brothers can do to make up that ground now. Interestingly (although also unsurprisingly), Samsung isn't saying what slice of the remaining 20 percent of regional pre-orders has gone to the compact, which I'm pretty sure is still a lot more popular than the 6.7-inch+.





S26 and , "only" accounting for "about" 70 percent of the 1.35 million unit pre-orders counted by Friday, March 6. This is similar to how the company communicated in its domestic market of South Korea, where the Galaxy S26 Ultra actually held a smaller initial advantage over theand S26 Plus , "only" accounting for "about" 70 percent of the 1.35 million unit pre-orders counted by Friday, March 6.



The Galaxy S26 family is "nearly" 25 percent up





S26 Ultra so dominant in its family, you really have to wonder how much (or how little) the base Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus have contributed to this progress. That's definitely a solid improvement over the Galaxy S25 trio in a similar timeframe last year, but with theso dominant in its family, you really have to wonder how much (or how little) the baseandPlus have contributed to this progress.





Probably, extremely little, which makes it difficult for Samsung to sustain the box-office growth of the S26 trio in the long run, as super-expensive devices like the S26 Ultra tend to lose some of their mass appeal after a few months in stores (especially if they're not substantially and frequently discounted).









S26 and S26 + in particular). Still, this is a clear and undeniable (early) victory for the world's number two smartphone vendor , which definitely needed to put one in the win column after a shaky 2025 and some risky price hikes (for theand+ in particular).





Galaxy S26 series pre-orders are up only 25 percent in the US, making me believe that the family's numbers are (massively) down on Samsung's official regional e-store. Otherwise, I don't think the math is mathing. Interestingly, Samsung claims that major US carriers have registered "more than a 70 percent increase in pre-orders" compared to the S25 series, while retailers "including Best Buy" are seeing "more than double the pre-order volumes than the previous generation." As impressive as that sounds, it doesn't really explain howseries pre-orders are up25 percent in the US, making me believe that the family's numbers are (massively) down on Samsung's official regional e-store. Otherwise, I don't think the math is mathing.

What's next for the Galaxy S26 trio?





Well, Samsung might make a similar announcement for European markets like the UK or even the entire old continent, but only if the numbers are good enough in those regions as well. Otherwise, we'll probably get radio silence, then some of the best pre-order deals will go away and... hopefully get replaced with better ones soon, at least as far as the Galaxy S26 and the S26 + are concerned.