Apple crushed Samsung in the battle for 2025 smartphone market supremacy, and I think I know why





That sounds terribly unexciting for those of us who like to follow the quarterly and yearly shipment reports like a sporting event where everyone loves an underdog story or a race with lots of twists and turns and frequent leadership changes. Fret not, though, as I think I've found the smartphone market's most exciting development of the past year (at least for neutral spectators) and a couple of the key reasons why this happened. That sounds terribly unexciting for those of us who like to follow the quarterly and yearly shipment reports like a sporting event where everyone loves an underdog story or a race with lots of twists and turns and frequent leadership changes. Fret not, though, as I think I've found the smartphone market's most exciting development of the past year (at least for neutral spectators) and a couple of the key reasons why this happened.

One company seems to have lost its focus





There are no prizes for guessing who I'm referring to this time around, but before getting into my criticism of Samsung 's... uninspired 2025 product lineup and launch strategy, allow me to clarify something.





While some of you may not consider Apple's latest win over its arch-rival a complete blowout, I believe Samsung can't be happy to see a full percentage point between its market share and that of the market leader after basically drawing Apple in both 2023 and 2024. Once again, that's according to Counterpoint Research, which is important to point out because the IDC, for instance, actually puts Samsung closer to Apple's industry-leading score at the end of 2025 compared to the previous year.









iPhone 17 choices. Either way, no market research firm is claiming that Samsung is the world's number one vendor this time around , and I think that's a lot due to the company's own mistakes in addition to Apple's very inspiredchoices.





We've already established that the iPhone 17 Pro Max was a "beatable" device, and the reason why Samsung didn't release an objectively better product in 2025 is because many of its resources were wasted on pointless endeavors.









I'm obviously not saying that the S25 Ultra is a bad phone or that it flopped at the global box-office . But it could have certainly been better (or at least cheaper), which could have led Samsung back to the top spot in the handset vendor hierarchy.









The same can absolutely be said about the company's 2025 additions to the mid-range Galaxy A family, which were... boring and incapable of stealing (enough) attention away from the iPhone 16e to return to the glory days of such blockbusters as the Galaxy A50 and A51. The sad thing (for Samsung fans, but also for neutrals expecting a tighter battle for supremacy in 2026) is that the Galaxy A57 and the Galaxy S26 family don't look very exciting or... inspired either (at least based on the most recent rumors), as Samsung once again seems more focused on experimenting with quirky new designs than making core products as awesome as they can possibly be.