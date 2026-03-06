The Galaxy S26 Ultra leads Samsung's new flagship family to its first big sales achievement





A massive feat for the Galaxy S26 Ultra





S26 and the S26 Plus and how it almost felt like the S26 Ultra was the only new product unveiled. If you happened to watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event last week , you undoubtedly noticed how little time the company dedicated to the "vanilla"and thePlus and how it almost felt like thewas the only new product unveiled.





That was obviously no coincidence, as Samsung very clearly prioritized the Galaxy S26 Ultra 's upgrades and innovations over the changes (or lack thereof) of its little brothers in the hopes everyone would opt for the largest, costliest, and most sophisticated member of the 2026 high-end smartphone family.











Galaxy S26 series is officially (slightly) more successful, setting a new all-time record for the Galaxy S line. The Galaxy S25 family, mind you, scored 1.3 million domestic pre-orders in total in 2025, which means that theseries is officially (slightly) more successful, setting a new all-time record for the Galaxy S line.





What are the most popular color options?





Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S26 Ultra models that sold in the highest numbers in South Korea are the ones coated in classic white and black. The same goes for the 6.3-inch Galaxy S26 , while the 6.7-inch Galaxy S26 + was somewhat unexpectedly most frequently ordered in black and... violet.









Of course, these preferences could vary from market to market, although I for one am a lot more curious to find out if the Galaxy S26 family is more popular than the S25 series in other countries apart from South Korea, and if the S26 Ultra is so much more successful than its siblings in those regions as well.





Knowing Samsung, however, it might still be a while until we receive that type of official information for markets like the US or Europe... unless, of course, the S26 trio manages to outsell last year's Galaxy S25 roster around the world, which I somehow doubt will be the case.

So is the Galaxy S26 family a hit?





If you ask me, it's far too soon to tell, and even if we don't consider the time aspect, you can't label a new phone (or three) a hit or a flop based on the sales results in just one country.

S26 trio has gotten off to a great start in South Korea, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra obviously has the potential to become one of the year's best-selling S26 and S26 Plus might be a different story, but perhaps I'm rushing to conclusions, and the two cheaper high-enders will find more success in the US and (especially) in Europe. That being said, there's clearly no denying that thetrio has gotten off to a great start in South Korea, and theobviously has the potential to become one of the year's best-selling Android phones worldwide. TheandPlus might be a different story, but perhaps I'm rushing to conclusions, and the two cheaper high-enders will find more success in the US and (especially) in Europe.

