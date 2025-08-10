Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders

Jon Prosser seems unfazed by Apple's lawsuit







The tech giant said that there was more information in the developmental phone that Prosser and pal allegedly gained access to. Personally, I figured Prosser and FPT would hold off releasing more renders related to Apple devices for a while as this played out. So frankly, I was dumbfounded when I received a notification the other day that a new FPT video had dropped. Yes, it contained renders of the iPhone 17 Pro.









iPhone 17 Pro and Prosser might not be taking Apple's legal action seriously considering some of the jokes he threw into the latest FPT video. While discussing why Apple added a camera bar to thePro and iPhone 17 Pro Max , Jon was about to speculate on a reason when a warning appeared on the screen that said, "Speculation, don't sue me or anything lol." Prosser's speculation actually makes sense.









He believes that Apple is including the side-to-side camera bar with thePro andto extend the range of the periscope lens well past the current 120mm focal length, which delivers 5x optical zoom. Prosser says to expect a 48MP Telephoto camera for thePro andup from the 12MP sensors used for the Telephoto cameras found on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

Considering Apple's lawsuit and claims, it is interesting to hear the face of FPT say that thePro render he shows off in the new video is "near final" with mass production starting soon. Interestingly, thePro will be 8.73mm thick according to Prosser, which is nearly half a millimeter thicker than the 8.25mm thickness of the. He also says that one of the colors that Apple is testing for the 2025 Pro models is orange, which dovetails with a recently released dummy unit

Jon continues to go after his favorite target, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman











Prosser is the kind of personality you either love or hate, and his constant insulting of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman comes off as petty jealousy. Keep in mind that he has had some bad calls. For example, a few years ago he released renders of a flat-edge Apple Watch Series 7 that ended up looking nothing like the watch that was released by Apple. But Jon couldn't have been that upset since Gurman was also blindsided when Apple didn't release a flat-edge iPhone Series 7 timepiece.









Some believe that Apple set up both Prosser and Gurman by circulating fake photos of the Apple Watch Series 7 in order to make both of them look bad. If Apple did pull off such a thing, hoping that both would have their reputation knocked down a peg or two, it was a failure. Gurman has gone on to provide the best Apple leaks since the days when TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo could announce the soup of the day at the cafeteria in Cupertino six months in advance.



As for Prosser, he was still riding high, backed by the infamous FPT Toilet Squad, until Apple decided to sue him. I can't say I know Jon personally, but it seems perfectly within his character to pick himself up off the ground, wipe the dust off his pants, challenge the suit, and stick his tongue out at Apple by continuing to show renders of the iPhone 17 Pro.

