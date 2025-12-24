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Trump Administration reveals the frequencies that it wants used for 6G service

The White House releases a fact sheet listing the president's early 6G moves.

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During his first term as POTUS, Donald Trump surprised many on a February day in 2019 by tweeting about 6G. "I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible," Trump wrote. "It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard," the president added. That tweet was written by Trump nearly seven years ago (where did the time go?) and while it might have seemed like fodder for the critics when he wrote it, the tweet has actually aged well with commercial 6G expected to be begin in 2030.

The U.S. wants to use 7.125-7.4GHz, 2.69-2.9 GHz and 4.4-4.94GHz spectrum for 6G


The Trump Administration appears to be on the ball and based on a fact sheet released by the White House last week, President Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum looking to make sure that America is a leader in the development and use of 6G. One of the tasks mentioned in the memo is one that will relocate Federal systems currently using the 7.125-7.4 GHz band of spectrum. Those airwaves are going to be used for full-power commercial 6G use and the Federal incumbents using these frequences will have 12 months to submit relocation plans. These relocation plans must protect national security even while clearing the spectrum for American industry.

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Is the Trump Administration getting involved in 6G too early or too late?
Too early.
23.86%
Just at the right time.
50%
Too late.
26.14%
88 Votes

Other frequencies being considered by the Trump Administration for 6G use include 2.69-2.9 GHz and 4.4-4.94 GHz. Being a global leader in 6G requires more action than prepping the domestic frequencies available and making sure they are free for carriers to use. The Memorandum directs Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other Administration members to promote America's leadership in 6G through diplomatic means.

Part of the Fact Sheet for 6G issued by the White House.
The Trump Administration gets to work on 6G. |-Image credit-The White House

It is easy to see why the Trump Administration is so focused on making the U.S. leaders in 6G development. The Memorandum points out that 6G networks will provide the foundation allowing many cutting-edge technologies to be used including AI, robotics, implantable technologies and more. 6G connectivity will have the capability to drive these new technologies thanks to the faster connection speeds, ultra-low latency, and higher data capacity that 6G will deliver.

Trump wants America to be the global leader in cutting-edge technology


The president wants the U.S. to be the global leader in developing technologies that rely on 6G. This will require the necessary spectrum for next generation networks to be auctioned off. The spectrum reallocation plan discussed in the Memorandum is important because it gives American companies and others information about the bands that they should plan on using to develop their 6G networks. 

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This all ties together with President Trump's goal of making America the global leader in cutting-edge technologies such as AI. He recently signed a trio of Executive Orders designed to continue America's dominance in science and technology, while strengthening the country's cybersecurity to protect the nation from cyberthreats and to enhance its secure technology practices.

The Administration does not want to use CBRS bands for 6G


The third Executive Order will promote supersonic aviation in the United States. Trump wants to remove regulatory barriers to supersonic flights so that U.S. companies can dominate this form of air travel that was once considered the safest form of air travel.

Returning to the spectrum frequencies mentioned in the Presidential Memorandum, independent equity research boutique New Street Research (NSR) notes that the Administration appears not to want to use the Citizens Band Radio Service (CBRS) for 6G. NSR told clients that when it comes to the Memorandum, "By omission, it appears to protect the spectrum known as the Citizens Band Radio Services (CBRS) currently used by cable (and others) for wireless services."

AT&T previously suggested moving CBRS from its current 3.5GHz home to 3.1GHz-3.3GHz, a move supported by the Department of Defense this past spring. This would help create a larger contiguous block of mid-band spectrum in the 3.55GHz-3.7GHz range to be auctioned for exclusive use to wireless carriers. Currently, CBRS is shared with the military.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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