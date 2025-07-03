iPhone 17 Pro's leaked renders show another significant design change

iPhone 17

Will older MagSafe accessories be compatible with the iPhone 17?

Speaking of MagSafe cases and accessories in general, there's a pressing question that needs to be answered.The answer is yes! Sources from the manufacturing field told Majin Bu that the new design will be perfectly compatible with old MagSafe accessories, and the change will be only aesthetic.Another rumor, however, talks about faster charging speeds with the new MagSafe on the, but apparently this is not due to any changes in the design itself and has something to do with the MagSafe charger.Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and it's hard to judge aesthetic changes. It seems that the new camera bump, which by itself is quite controversial visually, creates a ripple effect in thedesign as a whole.We need to hold thein our hands and also put a MagSafe case on it to be able to evaluate the design, and even then, it might not be a clear-cut decision.What we can say is that thelooks radically different than the iPhones of late, and we haven't seen a major design change since the iPhone 11 days.At first glance the offset logo and the incomplete MagSafe ring look a bit strange, but maybe it will grow on us.Time to get the vox populi and see what the community thinks about the new design. On the one hand, it kind of looks like the logo is in the wrong spot (but if you trace the diagonal lines from the corners on the back, it sits in the center). On the other hand, the open MagSafe ring creates a visual impression that the logo is offset and misaligned.What do you think about it? Do you like the change, or do you prefer the older design? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts about thedesign in the comment section below.