Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

iPhone 17 Pro's leaked renders show another significant design change

The redesigned camera housing is a major change on the iPhone 17 but there's another design consequence following the change.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 pro render
The iPhone 17 series has been leaking left and right in the past couple of months, and we now know almost everything about the upcoming flagship lineup. We're up for one of the biggest design changes in the past decade when it comes to iPhones, with a brand-new camera housing spanning the whole width of the phone.

This might seem like a major design swing, and it actually is, but it appears it won't be the only design change. New leaked renders of the iPhone 17 Pro show another tweak to the design Apple is making with the new iPhone.

The famous Chinese leaker Majin Bu shared an alleged render of the iPhone 17 Pro, and in that picture the design change is obvious. The MagSafe design is different, and the Apple logo is positioned lower.

The current design of the MagSafe magnets features a complete circle above the vertical dash line, but the new one has an opening, most likely to allow for the new placement of the Apple logo.

According to Majin Bu, the change in the position is necessitated by the iPhone 17's big camera housing. Moving the logo down will allow it to be perfectly visible when a MagSafe case is on. Had the logo remained at its previous place, it would've been partially covered by the MagSafe cases.


Speaking of MagSafe cases and accessories in general, there's a pressing question that needs to be answered.

Will older MagSafe accessories be compatible with the iPhone 17?


The answer is yes! Sources from the manufacturing field told Majin Bu that the new design will be perfectly compatible with old MagSafe accessories, and the change will be only aesthetic.

Another rumor, however, talks about faster charging speeds with the new MagSafe on the iPhone 17, but apparently this is not due to any changes in the design itself and has something to do with the MagSafe charger.

Our take


Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and it's hard to judge aesthetic changes. It seems that the new camera bump, which by itself is quite controversial visually, creates a ripple effect in the iPhone 17 design as a whole.

We need to hold the iPhone 17 in our hands and also put a MagSafe case on it to be able to evaluate the design, and even then, it might not be a clear-cut decision.

What we can say is that the iPhone 17 looks radically different than the iPhones of late, and we haven't seen a major design change since the iPhone 11 days.

Recommended Stories
At first glance the offset logo and the incomplete MagSafe ring look a bit strange, but maybe it will grow on us.

What do you think about the new MagSafe design?



Time to get the vox populi and see what the community thinks about the new design. On the one hand, it kind of looks like the logo is in the wrong spot (but if you trace the diagonal lines from the corners on the back, it sits in the center). On the other hand, the open MagSafe ring creates a visual impression that the logo is offset and misaligned.

What do you think about it? Do you like the change, or do you prefer the older design? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts about the iPhone 17 design in the comment section below.

Do you like the new iPhone 17 MagSafe design?

Vote View Result

Read More:

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 3

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Debate about whether T-Mobile or Verizon is the best may have finally been settled
Debate about whether T-Mobile or Verizon is the best may have finally been settled
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Verizon users should be on their guard after post from hacker [UPDATED]
Verizon users should be on their guard after post from hacker [UPDATED]

Latest News

Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless