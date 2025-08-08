I'm all about great audio at discounted prices, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 deliver a lot at $49 off
The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a fantastic bargain thanks to Walmart's exclusive sale.
When it comes to music, I'm a big fan. But do you know what I like even more than getting lost in the music? A pair of high-quality earbuds that fit comfortably, last a long time per charge, and just happen to be on sale. That's right — I've got another awesome deal on wireless earbuds to show you, and this time it's the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 under the spotlight.
Right now, Walmart sells these high-end ANC Google earbuds at a tempting $49 discount. That's 21% off their original price, but the promo is only live in Hazel. In case you're wondering, this is the first time I'm seeing them on sale for over 20% off since Amazon Prime Day, so this is clearly a rare promo I couldn't pass up without sharing.
As for sound quality, these bad boys truly shine. They don't overpower any frequency, making them much more balanced than most models on the market. Your head won't rattle from the bass, and you won't hear screeching highs, which is always welcome.
Overall, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are my top picks for quality wireless earbuds. If you think they fit the bill, now's your chance to get them at $49 off. Take advantage of Walmart's promo before it disappears.
Promising supreme comfort, a lightweight form factor, and two ways to wear them, these high-end earbuds are a great pick for most users. They're also great on the active noise cancellation front, removing most unwanted distractions from your listening experience.
Battery life is another standout feature here. With ANC on, you can expect up to eight hours per charge. If you store them in your charging case between sessions, however, you can get a total playtime of as much as 30 hours, which is impressive, however you look at it.
