The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
You can now grab the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 at their lowest price yet, thanks to Amazon's latest bargain.
Google Pixel fans, Amazon is now letting you save 22% on the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, bringing the 2025 model to its lowest price. Yep, the Moonstone model, designed for Gemini AI, is available for just under $180. Given that the wireless buds usually cost some $230, this is likely your best chance to save ahead of Prime Day.
If you recall, the e-commerce giant initially launched a 17% discount on these puppies about two weeks ago. But instead of ending the sale, Amazon improved it, now allowing you to grab the latest pro-grade buds at the same price as the 2024 version.
Like most premium options on the market, these Pixel buds also feature high-class ANC. During our time with the 2024 version (check out our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review for insights), we found they’re more than adequate at removing daily distractions. Still, if top-tier ANC performance is your main priority, you should probably skip these.
And with Gemini AI on deck, you can use your voice to create work-related events, make grocery lists, check facts, and more. If you’re already a fan of Google’s Gemini capabilities, the 2025-released Pixel Buds Pro 2 won’t disappoint.
At the end of the day, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 check more than enough boxes, landing them among the best wireless earbuds. For some, they might be worth it even at their standard price. But now that they’re 22% off at Amazon, they’re absolutely irresistible.
With two wearing options, these fellas are made to keep up with you all day. Whether you’re sweating at the gym or relaxing during commutes, they’ll stay put, causing no ear fatigue. On top of that, they’re quite lightweight, so you can easily forget you’re wearing them.
Where they truly shine is in the audio department. With exceptionally balanced sound, these bad boys make every instrument and vocal pop, delivering a superb listening experience. In case you’re wondering — no, they don’t boost bass as much as other models, but that’s certainly not a drawback.
