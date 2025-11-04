Unmissable Pixel Buds Pro 2 sale goes live on Amazon ahead of Black Friday
The Pixel Buds Pro 2 deliver on all fronts, making them a very smart buy at this pre-Black Friday discount.
If you recall, these bad boys received a big price cut during last month’s Prime Day event. At the time, Prime members could snatch a pair for as much as 28% off, though the promo was locked to Prime members. Now, anyone can take advantage of the bargain, easily making it the best pre-Black Friday deal you can get on these premium wireless earbuds.
What’s so good about them, though? Put simply, they deliver on all fronts. For starters, these buddies have an exceptionally comfortable and lightweight design. Plus, with two wearing styles, they’re perfect for any activity you can think of — from workouts to everyday listening.
Sound quality is a highlight as well. Right out of the box, the Google buds give you balanced audio with tight bass, wide mids, and sparkling highs. Unlike cheaper models, they don’t overemphasize the low end (or any other frequency), so they’re suitable for all sorts of music genres, as well as podcasts.
Another thing we really like about the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is their battery life. You can expect as much as eight hours per charge (with ANC on) — quite impressive, given their tiny size. If you store the buds in their charging case between listening sessions, you can get a total of 30 hours of playtime.
When it comes to noise cancelling, the wireless earbuds don’t disappoint. You can expect most outside noises, particularly engine hums, to quickly disappear when the ANC kicks in. That said, as we mentioned in our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review, higher-pitched sounds can sometimes come through, so keep that in mind.
Are the Pixel Buds Pro 2 worth it? If you ask us, absolutely, especially when they’re discounted so generously on Amazon. Just a note: this is a limited-time sale, so you might want to act fast.
