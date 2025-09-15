The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are now available at a fantastic discount on Amazon

Pixel Buds Pro 2: save 22% at Amazon $50 off (22%) Amazon has launched a solid discount on the Pixel Buds Pro 2, making them an even easier choice for Google Pixel fans. Right now, you can buy the 2024-released earbuds for 22% off their original price, which brings them to just under $180. Buy at Amazon Pixel Buds Pro 2 (2025 model): save 17% at Amazon $39 off (17%) If you're after the newer Pixel Buds Pro 2 with Gemini AI, don't worry! Amazon has also landed a discount on this variant, dropping it to just about $190 from $230. This is also their first discount so far, so don't miss out. Buy at Amazon

Gemini AI



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!