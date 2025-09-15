Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are now available at a fantastic discount on Amazon

This is your chance to grab the Pixel Buds Pro 2 or the newer model with Gemini AI with a pretty sweet discount at Amazon.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel Buds Pro 2 placed inside their charging case on a white table.
Have you been waiting for a seriously good discount to get the impressive Pixel Buds Pro 2? Now’s your chance! Possibly for a limited time, you can save 22% on the 2024-released buds, dropping them from $230 to just under $180. The promo is available at Amazon in all colors.

Want the 2025-released Pixel Buds Pro 2 with Gemini AI? You can save on these as well. Right now, they’re 17% off — their first discount since launch.

Pixel Buds Pro 2: save 22% at Amazon

$50 off (22%)
Amazon has launched a solid discount on the Pixel Buds Pro 2, making them an even easier choice for Google Pixel fans. Right now, you can buy the 2024-released earbuds for 22% off their original price, which brings them to just under $180.
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Buds Pro 2 (2025 model): save 17% at Amazon

$39 off (17%)
If you're after the newer Pixel Buds Pro 2 with Gemini AI, don't worry! Amazon has also landed a discount on this variant, dropping it to just about $190 from $230. This is also their first discount so far, so don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

With an extremely comfortable design and two ways of wearing, these Google earbuds aim to fit just about every user. As we found out during our time with them (check our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review for details), they’re also ultra-lightweight and cause no ear fatigue whatsoever.

Comfort is important with in-ear headphones, but it’s not the only factor — you also need quality sound, great ANC performance, and decent battery life. These wireless earbuds check all of these boxes! They offer balanced audio that helps you distinguish instruments clearly, enjoy sparkly highs, and just the right amount of bass. Unlike some cheaper models, these won’t cause headaches with their overemphasized low end, which is always appreciated.

When it comes to active noise cancellation, the Buds Pro 2 aren’t quite the best in class. Still, their ANC filters a lot of low-end background noises, which should be good enough for most users. Another highlight is the battery life. Even if you keep ANC on all the time, you can expect up to eight hours of playtime, or up to 30 hours of music with the charging case. That’s a result competitors like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro can only envy — they deliver 24-hour playtime with ANC and the charging case.

There’s no denying it — the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are among the best wireless earbuds of 2025. Now, with sweet discounts (including the new Gemini AI-enhanced model), they’re even more tempting. Save up to 22% at Amazon today.

Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
