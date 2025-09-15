The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are now available at a fantastic discount on Amazon
This is your chance to grab the Pixel Buds Pro 2 or the newer model with Gemini AI with a pretty sweet discount at Amazon.
Have you been waiting for a seriously good discount to get the impressive Pixel Buds Pro 2? Now’s your chance! Possibly for a limited time, you can save 22% on the 2024-released buds, dropping them from $230 to just under $180. The promo is available at Amazon in all colors.
Want the 2025-released Pixel Buds Pro 2 with Gemini AI? You can save on these as well. Right now, they’re 17% off — their first discount since launch.
With an extremely comfortable design and two ways of wearing, these Google earbuds aim to fit just about every user. As we found out during our time with them (check our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review for details), they’re also ultra-lightweight and cause no ear fatigue whatsoever.
There’s no denying it — the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are among the best wireless earbuds of 2025. Now, with sweet discounts (including the new Gemini AI-enhanced model), they’re even more tempting. Save up to 22% at Amazon today.
Comfort is important with in-ear headphones, but it’s not the only factor — you also need quality sound, great ANC performance, and decent battery life. These wireless earbuds check all of these boxes! They offer balanced audio that helps you distinguish instruments clearly, enjoy sparkly highs, and just the right amount of bass. Unlike some cheaper models, these won’t cause headaches with their overemphasized low end, which is always appreciated.
When it comes to active noise cancellation, the Buds Pro 2 aren’t quite the best in class. Still, their ANC filters a lot of low-end background noises, which should be good enough for most users. Another highlight is the battery life. Even if you keep ANC on all the time, you can expect up to eight hours of playtime, or up to 30 hours of music with the charging case. That’s a result competitors like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro can only envy — they deliver 24-hour playtime with ANC and the charging case.
