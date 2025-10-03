Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Pixel 11 may see Google ditching Samsung once again and partner with MediaTek

The Pixel 11 series may have boosted connectivity as Google is reportedly switching from Samsung’s 5G modems.

Pixel 10 was released almost two months ago, so it’s only natural for rumors about its successor to start coming. The Pixel 11 may see Google leaving Samsung once again and using another 5G modem.

Google may switch to a MediaTek 5G modem


Google may part ways with Samsung again and stop using its Exynos 5400i 5G modem on the Tensor 6 chipset. Instead, the company may switch to the MediaTek M90 modem for the Pixel 11, according to a leak from Mystic Leaks.

That won’t be the first time we’re hearing a similar rumor. Late last year, similar reports claimed that Google would use a MediaTek modem in the Pixel 10 series. That rumor didn’t materialize, and the Pixel 10 kept the Samsung modem used on the Pixel 9

M90 is the latest 5G modem from MediaTek, which the company announced at the Mobile World Congress in February. The chip offers “dual 5G SIM dual-active support with dual data capabilities,” and up to 12Gbps downlink performance, according to MediaTek. The company says it’s using AI for better power efficiency and improved performance.

Another blow for Samsung’s foundry



Google used to rely on Samsung not only for the modems, but also for the production of the chips powering its Pixel phones. However, with the Tensor G5, the company switched to a fully custom chip design, produced by TSMC.

Google is not the only one shuffling its 5G modems. Apple introduced its own C1 modem with the iPhone 16e, and the improved C1X with the iPhone Air. While the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max rely on Qualcomm modems, early iPhone 18 rumors claim it’ll also use Apple’s own modem. 

What modem do you think Google should use on the Pixel 11?

Vote View Result


Funnily enough, even Samsung relies on the Qualcomm X80 modem for the Galaxy S25 series, which are its best phones. However, that’s likely to change with the Galaxy S26, which is rumored to use the Exynos 2600 chipset.

It’s all about performance


I don’t think many people are passionate about the 5G modem in their phones, at least not directly. However, everyone wants to get better connectivity and longer battery life. If switching to a MediaTek modem helps Google achieve that, I think everyone will be happy.

