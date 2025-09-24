Apple all but confirms a big iPhone 18 connectivity update
Next year’s iPhone 18 Pro was already rumored to get a seemingly small upgrade that could have an outsized impact.
Apple used its own C1X 5G modem only on the iPhone Air and continued relying on a Qualcomm modem for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. Now, the company has all but confirmed that approach will change with the iPhone 18.
Apple’s long-term plan is to use its own cellular modems in more products, strongly suggesting that they’ll be in the iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18 Pro. The comment came from Arun Mathias, VP of Wireless Software Technologies and Ecosystems at Apple, during an interview with CNBC.
Mathias’ answer wasn’t a surprise, as the early rumors about the iPhone 18 Pro have already claimed it’ll utilize Apple’s 5G modem. That would give Apple even more control over its phones, and it could lead to various improvements.
Apple has already used its own C1 modem on the iPhone 16e, breaking from its reliance on Qualcomm’s modems. Interestingly enough, Samsung provides the cellular modems for the Pixel 10 devices, but its own Galaxy S25 relies on Qualcomm’s modems. That could change with the Galaxy S26, if Samsung really decides to use the Exynos 2600 in it.
Apple should feel happy about breaking up with Qualcomm, but unless there’s a technological leap or failure, most users won’t notice any difference in connectivity. That doesn’t mean the change is meaningless. It just means that I would be surprised if it brings any noticeable improvements for the common iPhone user.
Apple plans to use its own cellular modems in more products
Apple’s long-term plan is to use its own cellular modems in more products, strongly suggesting that they’ll be in the iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18 Pro. The comment came from Arun Mathias, VP of Wireless Software Technologies and Ecosystems at Apple, during an interview with CNBC.
When asked about why the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max don’t have an Apple modem, Mathias responded that the company was focused on what it needed for the iPhone Air. He added that the other devices are also great products, but the company will use its own cellular solutions in more devices. Here’s his full answer:
Arun Mathias, Apple VP of Wireless Software Technologies and Ecosystems, September 2025
Well, we were really focused on what we needed for iPhone Air, and we have great products with iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro as well. And over time, we will see Apple cellular solutions in more products.
In line with the rumors
The iPhone Air uses Apple's own C1X 5G modem. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Mathias’ answer wasn’t a surprise, as the early rumors about the iPhone 18 Pro have already claimed it’ll utilize Apple’s 5G modem. That would give Apple even more control over its phones, and it could lead to various improvements.
Apple has already used its own C1 modem on the iPhone 16e, breaking from its reliance on Qualcomm’s modems. Interestingly enough, Samsung provides the cellular modems for the Pixel 10 devices, but its own Galaxy S25 relies on Qualcomm’s modems. That could change with the Galaxy S26, if Samsung really decides to use the Exynos 2600 in it.
Not exactly a headline feature
Apple should feel happy about breaking up with Qualcomm, but unless there’s a technological leap or failure, most users won’t notice any difference in connectivity. That doesn’t mean the change is meaningless. It just means that I would be surprised if it brings any noticeable improvements for the common iPhone user.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: