Xiaomi may launch a really cool phone that’ll surely have at least one fan
Powered by the latest and greatest MediaTek chipset, Xiaomi’s upcoming phone may be as cool as it gets.
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Redmi K80 Ultra | Image credit – Xiaomi
The latest trend among Chinese smartphone manufacturers is devices with built-in cooling fans. Theoretically, adding a fan could boost the performance of the chipsets that would otherwise quickly overheat. Xiaomi is the latest company that may join the trend, but with an interesting caveat.
Xiaomi’s first phone with a built-in fan may be water and dust-resistant
Xiaomi is working on its first smartphone with a built-in fan, according to prolific leaker Digital Chat Station (source in Chinese). Besides the trendy cooling tech, the device may be IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.
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This phone is most likely to be the upcoming Redmi K90 Ultra, which may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Last year’s Redmi K80 Ultra was also powered by the best available MediaTek processor at the time. However, the new model will have a fan inside the camera island. That would allow its chipset to work at full power without overheating.
Probably a gaming-focused phone
The RedMagic 11 Pro also features a cooling fan. | Image by Image credit – PhoneArena
While little more is known about the upcoming Xiaomi phone, Digital Chat Station said it’ll have a 1.5K screen and “ultra-high” refresh rate. The leaker doesn’t clarify what that means, but it’s likely to go beyond the common 120 Hz.
Would you buy a smartphone with a built-in fan?
No, I don’t need such a thing
51.35%
Maybe, if the performance is better
21.62%
Yes, I’d love it
27.03%
Xiaomi is far from the first manufacturer to feature a cooling fan. Honor recently launched the WIN and WIN RT, both of which feature fans. The RedMagic 11 Pro also combines a fan with the largest vapor chamber in the industry, and brands like Oppo and Huawei are also rumored to join the fan party.
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Whatever floats your boat
I am definitely not getting a phone with a built-in fan. Those are likely to add some friction and noise to using them. However, if you’re into mobile gaming, such a device could be exactly what you need. I can’t imagine anyone else wanting to trade the comfort of a normal phone for the extra performance.
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