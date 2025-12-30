Nothing rolls out update to Phone (3) with fixes for Glyph Toys, Android Auto, and more





Refining the experience

Nothing Phone (3) , you might have noticed that the "Glyph Toys"—those clever mini-apps on the back of the phone—were a bit finicky. In It is that time again for Nothing users, and this drop is all about refinement rather than reinventing the wheel. If you have been rocking the, you might have noticed that the "Glyph Toys"—those clever mini-apps on the back of the phone—were a bit finicky. In this update's changelog , it is clear that the developers have focused heavily on making the hardware's unique selling point more reliable.



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The headline feature here is the tweak to the Glyph Toys. Previously, they had a habit of turning off when you didn't want them to, but now the "always-on" mode actually does what it says on the tin. It will stay illuminated until you manually decide otherwise. Alongside this, pocket detection has been beefed up, so you should stop butt-dialing or activating lights while the phone is stashed away.



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Visuals and fixes









Battery percentage: You can finally display the numeric percentage inside the battery icon, saving precious status bar space.

You can finally display the numeric percentage inside the battery icon, saving precious status bar space. Android Auto: Fixed a critical bug where the in-car display would freeze up completely.

Fixed a critical bug where the in-car display would freeze up completely. Audio tweaks: Dual SIM users can now set different ringtones for each line, and haptic feedback has been optimized across the board.

Dual SIM users can now set different ringtones for each line, and haptic feedback has been optimized across the board. Camera and video: Addressed a glitch where video encoding would revert from H.265 to H.264 on its own.

Addressed a glitch where video encoding would revert from H.265 to H.264 on its own. System stability: General improvements to the lock screen, Always-on Display (AOD), and faster Wi-Fi network searching. There is a laundry list of changes included in this update, and I have broken down the most impactful ones below:





Why you should care



Though controversial among the Nothing user base, the Phone (3) relies heavily on its glyph interface to stand out from other devices such as Google Pixels or Samsung Galaxies. If those lights do not work consistently, they quickly become a gimmick rather than a feature. By fixing the "always-on" behavior and improving the mirror stability, the company aims to prove that these are tools, not just toys.

This update is particularly important for power users who rely on their device for more than just scrolling Instagram. The fix for Android Auto freezing is huge for commuters, and the ability to distinguish between SIMs via ringtones is a basic feature that was sorely missing for business users.



Which fix in this update are you most excited about? Battery percentage inside the icon. 33.33% Glyph Toys actually staying "Always-On". 11.11% Android Auto no longer freezing. 55.56% Dual SIM ringtone support. 0% Vote 9 Votes





A worthy update?



While it doesn't bring flashy new tricks, this update solidifies the foundation of the phone. I have always felt that the Glyph interface was a bit of a mess in terms of actual utility versus cool factor, but updates like this might start to bridge that gap.







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