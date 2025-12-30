Samsung Galaxy owners may be getting a New Year’s gift as the third One UI 8.5 beta is imminent





A fresh update just around the corner







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While the previous update focused on smoothing out rough edges from the initial release, this upcoming patch is expected to continue that trend. Specifics on new features remain under wraps, but the primary goal here is likely stability. The beta is based on Android 16 QPR2, which brings significant under-the-hood changes, so frequent patches are a good sign that development is active and responsive to user feedback.



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Polishing the experience

Hearing that One UI 8.5 Beta 3 could drop around Jan 5–6 pic.twitter.com/MPJKvLvgAv — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) December 30, 2025





This rapid-fire update schedule matters because we are inching closer to the next big hardware release. With the Galaxy S26 series expected to debut in January or February 2026, the stable version of One UI 8.5 needs to be pristine. The S26 will likely launch with this software out of the box, and Samsung generally aims to have the update ready for older flagship devices—like the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra—around the same time.





If you are a daily driver of an S25, this beta phase is your chance to shape the final product, though it comes with the usual risks of running pre-release software. Samsung is clearly trying to avoid the sluggish rollout pace we saw with some previous versions, positioning itself to compete aggressively with the Pixel's increasingly frequent feature drops.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Are you currently running the One UI 8.5 Beta on your main device? Yes, and I love the new features! 32.97% Yes, but it's too buggy for me. 2.2% No, I'm waiting for the stable release. 32.97% No, I don't have a supported device. 31.87% Vote 91 Votes





Right around the corner



This aggressive timeline is a breath of fresh air. It can be frustrating when beta programs stall for weeks without communication, so seeing a potential weekly or bi-weekly cadence is reassuring. It tells me that the engineering team is crunching the data from error reports and turning them into fixes quickly.





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