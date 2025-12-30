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Samsung Galaxy owners may be getting a New Year’s gift as the third One UI 8.5 beta is imminent

It may just be right around the corner.

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Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
One UI 8.5 Beta 3 for the Galaxy S25 series is reportedly scheduled to land just after the New Year, keeping the update momentum alive. The swift release cadence suggests Samsung is keen on squashing bugs ahead of the impending Galaxy S26 launch.

A fresh update just around the corner


If you have been test-driving the latest software on your Galaxy S25, you probably noticed that the updates are flowing in at a steady pace. After kicking off the One UI 8.5 beta program on December 8th and following up with a second build on December 22nd, it looks like Samsung isn't taking a holiday break. According to a new report citing a popular tipster on X, the third beta version is expected to roll out as early as January 5th or January 6th, 2026.

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While the previous update focused on smoothing out rough edges from the initial release, this upcoming patch is expected to continue that trend. Specifics on new features remain under wraps, but the primary goal here is likely stability. The beta is based on Android 16 QPR2, which brings significant under-the-hood changes, so frequent patches are a good sign that development is active and responsive to user feedback.

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Polishing the experience



This rapid-fire update schedule matters because we are inching closer to the next big hardware release. With the Galaxy S26 series expected to debut in January or February 2026, the stable version of One UI 8.5 needs to be pristine. The S26 will likely launch with this software out of the box, and Samsung generally aims to have the update ready for older flagship devices—like the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra—around the same time.

If you are a daily driver of an S25, this beta phase is your chance to shape the final product, though it comes with the usual risks of running pre-release software. Samsung is clearly trying to avoid the sluggish rollout pace we saw with some previous versions, positioning itself to compete aggressively with the Pixel's increasingly frequent feature drops.

Are you currently running the One UI 8.5 Beta on your main device?
Yes, and I love the new features!
32.97%
Yes, but it's too buggy for me.
2.2%
No, I'm waiting for the stable release.
32.97%
No, I don't have a supported device.
31.87%
91 Votes

Right around the corner


This aggressive timeline is a breath of fresh air. It can be frustrating when beta programs stall for weeks without communication, so seeing a potential weekly or bi-weekly cadence is reassuring. It tells me that the engineering team is crunching the data from error reports and turning them into fixes quickly.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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