The OnePlus 15T is officially here with a crazy amount of power squeezed into a compact body

Do you like the diminutive size (by 2026 high-end standards) of Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy S26 and Google's base Pixel 10 but aren't very impressed with the battery life of those two 6.3-inch Android powerhouses?





Then get ready to order the OnePlus 15T starting tomorrow... if you live in the world's second most populous nation and single biggest smartphone market.

Why can't we all have nice things?





6.32-inch AMOLED screen with 2640 x 1216 pixel resolution, 165Hz refresh rate technology, up to 3600 nits of brightness, HDR Vivid, and Dolby Vision;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor;

256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants;

12 and 16GB RAM options;

Android 16 ;

; 50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization;

50MP secondary telephoto sensor with f/2.8 aperture, 3.5x optical zoom, and OIS;

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture;

7,500mAh battery;

100W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities;

IP68, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance;

Wi-Fi 7;

NFC;

USB Type-C;

150.56 x 71.82 x 8.35mm dimensions;

194 grams weight;

Brown, green, and white color options.





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The OnePlus 15T remarkably improves on the OnePlus 13T 's 6,260mAh battery capacity as well while only adding nine grams in weight and less than 0.2mm in thickness. Incredibly enough, the brand's newest diminutive flagship is also ever so slightly shorter and narrower than its predecessor, which obviously means that the screen bezels are even slimmer.



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Galaxy S26 Ultra Pixel 10 Pro XL, and yes, Apple's The display itself is also improved, jumping from 120Hz refresh rate support to 165Hz and getting a big boost in peak brightness, while the wired and wireless charging speeds are enhanced from 80 and 33W, respectively, to 100 and 50W, crushing the likes of theXL, and yes, Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max in yet another key department.





Would you buy the OnePlus 15T if it came to your country? In a heartbeat. Most likely. Probably, but only at the right price. Probably not. Definitely not. Vote 12 Votes





Of course, one of the 15T's most important upgrades over the 13T is a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, which is not just significantly faster than a Snapdragon 8 Elite, also bringing this new device on par with the S26 Ultra in yet another crucial area. Oh, and let's not forget about all those new and improved water and dust resistance ratings, which make the OnePlus 15T more durable than its compact forerunners (in addition to undeniably stylish).

What are the prices and (realistic) availability expectations?





Right off the bat, it's important to mention that the OnePlus 15T is not quite as affordable as the 13T was around this time last year. Specifically, the new 6.32-inch beast costs 4,299 yuan in an entry-level configuration with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space, going all the way up to CNY 5,699 in a top-of-the-line variant pairing an extra four gigs of memory with a whopping 1TB local digital hoarding room.









That currently equates to $625 and around $830, respectively, but you shouldn't give these numbers too much thought, as the 15T is unlikely to ever make it to the US (and that was actually the case even before we heard credible rumors that OnePlus is preparing to abandon many major global markets ).

What is likely (at least based on what happened last year) is for a OnePlus 15s equivalent of the 15T to be released in India... sooner or later at a similarly reasonable price. The OnePlus 13s , mind you, starts at 57,999 rupees ($618), although the latest industry trends suggest that figure could go up this year (no idea by how much).

This phone is everything that's wrong with OnePlus





... and everything that's right with the Chinese brand. I'm not going to repeat all the things that make the OnePlus 15T great (at least on paper), while the main wrong thing is... also pretty obvious.





To manufacture this outstanding device and not offer Western-based OnePlus fans dissatisfied with the size and price of the OnePlus 15 and the... size, price, and power of the 15R the chance to buy it feels like an insult of the highest order, as well as a big reason why the company never managed to achieve its massive potential in countries like the US, being now forced to consider throwing in the towel. It's sad, but it's probably too late to do anything about it now.