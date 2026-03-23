The OnePlus 16, 17, and future phones might not launch in your country: here's why
Is OnePlus going to SETTLE in select countries?
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OnePlus 15 | Image by PhoneArena
OnePlus is in the news again, but not because of any upcoming device. It's due to fresh shutdown rumors. A reliable tipster has claimed that OnePlus is going to shut down in select countries. Is your country on the list? If so, what does it mean for you? Here's everything you need to know.
Here we go again
At the start of this year, a reputed publication published a story claiming that OnePlus could close its operations due to poor sales. Soon after the post went viral, the CEO of OnePlus India posted on X clarifying that rumors of OnePlus shutting down were totally false. Almost two months later, since I covered that situation in one of my stories, we're hearing news of OnePlus shutting down its operations again. This time, it's coming from Yogesh Brar, who's known for sharing accurate details about upcoming smartphones.
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The tipster claims in his post that "OnePlus is shutting down in select global markets." The company will reportedly continue to operate as usual in China, whereas India will only see the release of budget and mid-range products. Both India and China are responsible for more than 74% of their smartphone sales.
He further mentions that this is "not good news for US, UK, and EU customers," indicating that these countries might not see the release of any OnePlus devices in the future. If all these claims pan out to be true, it could represent a major shift in OnePlus's global strategy. In many of the mentioned countries, the brand was slowly emerging as an alternative to big players like Apple and Samsung with its recently launched OnePlus 15.
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Do you think the OnePlus new shutdown rumors are actually accurate?
What does it mean for you?
OnePlus is shutting down in select Global markets..— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 23, 2026
China business will stay unaffected.
India market will mostly get budget & mid-range products
(Not a good news for US, UK & EU customers)
If the report is accurate, it means that if you live in the US, UK, or any EU country, you might not be able to buy upcoming OnePlus phones like the OnePlus 16 in your region. The situation will be similar in India too, as the OnePlus 16, OnePlus 17, and future Number series phones will apparently be flagship devices. Yogesh claims that India will only see releases of budget and mid-range products. This means that, as an Indian customer, you will only be able to buy phones like the OnePlus Nord 6.
It doesn't matter how badly I want Yogesh's post to turn out to be inaccurate; some recent findings suggest it could actually be true. The company recently laid off most of its employees in countries like the US, UK, France, and Germany. Due to low margins, many retailers have also reportedly stopped selling their phones in these countries.
All that said, it's worth noting that the company hasn't yet verified any of these claims. And since we've already seen a similar claim get debunked in the past, I highly recommend taking all this information with a grain of salt.
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