The OnePlus 13T goes official with a monumental battery squeezed into an impossibly small body





Make no mistake, those are very fair comparisons, as in a couple of key ways, the 13T eclipses the jumbo-sized OnePlus 13R to take on the best of the best Android phones out there today.

6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2640 x 1216 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

150.81 x 71.7 x 8.15mm dimensions;

185 grams weight;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor;

256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options;

12 and 16GB RAM;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS;

50MP secondary telephoto sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 2x optical zoom;

16MP single front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture;

6,260mAh battery;

80W charging support;

Android 15 ;

; IP65 water and dust resistance;

USB Type-C 2.0 port;

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC.







But the true standout, of course, is that gargantuan 6,260mAh battery, which somehow allows the compact 13T to measure a not-too-thick 8.15mm. You'll be excused if you previously thought these kinds of numbers were impossible to pull off, as the OnePlus 13 , for instance, barely squeezes a 6,000mAh cell into a significantly larger and chunkier body.





Galaxy S25 At 185 grams, the OnePlus 13T is not particularly heavy either, weighing just 23 grams more than a "vanilla"with a smaller 6.2-inch screen in tow and an almost laughable 4,000mAh battery under its hood.





Granted, the 13T is nowhere near as advanced and as versatile as the OnePlus 13 as far as photography skills are concerned, but it's hard to complain of its two 50MP rear-facing cameras when you take the following pricing details into consideration as well.

The OnePlus 13T is affordable as well?!





In China, yes. Elsewhere, we don't know just yet. If you live in the world's most populous nation, you can pay as little as CNY 3,399 ($466) for probably the most impressive compact smartphone... ever. That's obviously good for an entry-level variant with only 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space on deck, but even the top-of-the-line model pairing a whopping 1TB of local digital hoarding room with 16 gigs of memory costs a very reasonable 4,499 yuan, or less than $620.



Of course, these price points will never translate like that in the US. If the OnePlus 13T ever expands stateside (which is unfortunately not a guarantee at the moment), you can be absolutely certain you'll have to cough up a lot more than 466 or 500 bucks. Exactly how much more is impossible to say.








