Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

One of the new iPhones is a flop, and you won’t be surprised which model that is

The demand for the new iPhones is better than expected, except for one model.

By
3comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone iPhone 18
One of the new iPhones is a flop, and you won’t be surprised which model that is
Even Apple was surprised by the strong preorders for the new iPhones, which prompted the company to increase its production. About two weeks after the launch of the iPhone 17 series, the demand for it appears to stay so strong that analysts are getting optimistic about next year. However, there’s one exception.

The iPhone 17 models are selling well, while the iPhone Air is flopping


Analysts at Morgan Stanley said that demand for the iPhone 17 series has been “modestly stronger” than the investment banking firm’s initial expectations. The data is based on information from Apple’s supply chain and the shipping estimates on Apple’s online store.

Unsurprisingly, the devices that are enjoying the reported strong demand are the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. As for the super slim iPhone Air, the demand for it has faced a “relative weakness.” Part of the reason for that discrepancy may be that the iPhone Air is not available in China.

Optimism about the iPhone 18




The strong results of the iPhone 17 series also spark excitement about the performance of the iPhone 18. The analysts think that the demand for new iPhones will be mostly based on owners of what it calls “an aged iPhone installed base in need of upgrades.”

Which new iPhone do you like the most?

Vote View Result


Another key factor for Apple’s success in 2026 will be the expectation for a strong lineup with six new devices. While the specific models aren’t specified, those are likely to include the iPhone 18 lineup, the follow-up to the iPhone Air, the iPhone 17e, and the iPhone Fold.

Unsurprising results for the iPhone Air


Apple has made many compromises with the iPhone Air, and the market is responding accordingly. Just like the Galaxy S25 Edge, Apple’s slim phone is performing better than expected, but it still has a worse battery than what feels comfortable to many people. While that’s the new smartphone trend, I don’t think Apple will find much success with the thin phone, even if its general results stay good.

One of the new iPhones is a flop, and you won’t be surprised which model that is

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (3)
View Discussion

Latest Discussions

One of the new iPhones is a flop, and you won’t be surprised which model that is

by Ilia Temelkov

OnePlus 15 could launch on this date and it might be the toughest flagship you can buy

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Qualcomm teases the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, because the names of its chips don’t mean anything anymore

by Ilia Temelkov • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED]
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED]
T-Mobile pulls another Re-carrier move
T-Mobile pulls another Re-carrier move
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo

Latest News

T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless