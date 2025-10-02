One of the new iPhones is a flop, and you won’t be surprised which model that is
The demand for the new iPhones is better than expected, except for one model.
Even Apple was surprised by the strong preorders for the new iPhones, which prompted the company to increase its production. About two weeks after the launch of the iPhone 17 series, the demand for it appears to stay so strong that analysts are getting optimistic about next year. However, there’s one exception.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley said that demand for the iPhone 17 series has been “modestly stronger” than the investment banking firm’s initial expectations. The data is based on information from Apple’s supply chain and the shipping estimates on Apple’s online store.
Another key factor for Apple’s success in 2026 will be the expectation for a strong lineup with six new devices. While the specific models aren’t specified, those are likely to include the iPhone 18 lineup, the follow-up to the iPhone Air, the iPhone 17e, and the iPhone Fold.
Apple has made many compromises with the iPhone Air, and the market is responding accordingly. Just like the Galaxy S25 Edge, Apple’s slim phone is performing better than expected, but it still has a worse battery than what feels comfortable to many people. While that’s the new smartphone trend, I don’t think Apple will find much success with the thin phone, even if its general results stay good.
The iPhone 17 models are selling well, while the iPhone Air is flopping
Analysts at Morgan Stanley said that demand for the iPhone 17 series has been “modestly stronger” than the investment banking firm’s initial expectations. The data is based on information from Apple’s supply chain and the shipping estimates on Apple’s online store.
Unsurprisingly, the devices that are enjoying the reported strong demand are the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. As for the super slim iPhone Air, the demand for it has faced a “relative weakness.” Part of the reason for that discrepancy may be that the iPhone Air is not available in China.
Optimism about the iPhone 18
The strong results of the iPhone 17 series also spark excitement about the performance of the iPhone 18. The analysts think that the demand for new iPhones will be mostly based on owners of what it calls “an aged iPhone installed base in need of upgrades.”
Another key factor for Apple’s success in 2026 will be the expectation for a strong lineup with six new devices. While the specific models aren’t specified, those are likely to include the iPhone 18 lineup, the follow-up to the iPhone Air, the iPhone 17e, and the iPhone Fold.
Unsurprising results for the iPhone Air
Apple has made many compromises with the iPhone Air, and the market is responding accordingly. Just like the Galaxy S25 Edge, Apple’s slim phone is performing better than expected, but it still has a worse battery than what feels comfortable to many people. While that’s the new smartphone trend, I don’t think Apple will find much success with the thin phone, even if its general results stay good.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: