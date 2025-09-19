The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production

iPhone 17: $0.00/mo. at Verizon $0 /mo $23 05 $23 off (100%) Get the iPhone 17 and enjoy improved design, better battery life, and top-tier performance. Right now, you can get the phone for $0.00/mo. with Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. Buy at Verizon Trade-in iPhone Air: $0.00/mo. at Verizon $0 /mo $27 77 $28 off (100%) The slimmest iPhone is here! You can now buy the powerful iPhone Air at Verizon for $0.00/mo. with a new line activation on select Unlimited plans and a trade-in. This is an online-only offer. Buy at Verizon

Who needs an iPhone 17 Pro?

I’m hardly surprised by this news, considering how good the base iPhone 17 is. For the first time, Apple has given it a ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an always-on feature, and it has increased the base storage to 256GB. All that costs the same $799 as previous models. That’s $300 less than the cheapest iPhone 17 Pro, which has the same display and storage, but comes in orange.



Just like Samsung is discovering with the Apple has reportedly allocated a quarter of its production capacity to the standard model, 10% to the Air, and the other 65% to the 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. Usually, the Pro models are the best-selling devices, especially in the first months of availability.I’m hardly surprised by this news, considering how good the baseis. For the first time, Apple has given it a ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an always-on feature, and it has increased the base storage to 256GB. All that costs the same $799 as previous models. That’s $300 less than the cheapestPro, which has the same display and storage, but comes in orange.Just like Samsung is discovering with the fantastic sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in Europe, once you give people a proper upgrade, they’ll buy your phone, even if it’s pricey.







