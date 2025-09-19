The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production
Apple has seen an unexpected demand for the iPhone 17, so it’s ramping up its manufacturing.
We’ve already heard twice that the iPhone 17 preorders were going great, but now it appears that even Apple was surprised how great. A new report claims that the company is ramping up production to meet the unexpected demand.
One of the two main assemblers of iPhones in China was asked to increase the daily production of iPhone 17 by about 40%. A supplier of non-electrical parts for the same model was told to ramp up production by about 30%.
While the increased sales of the iPhone 17 are impressive, that could mean bad news for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The two more expensive models may not be selling as well as usual, which could hurt Apple’s revenue and gross margins for the September quarter.
I’m hardly surprised by this news, considering how good the base iPhone 17 is. For the first time, Apple has given it a ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an always-on feature, and it has increased the base storage to 256GB. All that costs the same $799 as previous models. That’s $300 less than the cheapest iPhone 17 Pro, which has the same display and storage, but comes in orange.
Apple has reportedly allocated a quarter of its production capacity to the standard model, 10% to the Air, and the other 65% to the 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. Usually, the Pro models are the best-selling devices, especially in the first months of availability.
Just like Samsung is discovering with the fantastic sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in Europe, once you give people a proper upgrade, they’ll buy your phone, even if it’s pricey.
