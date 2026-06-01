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One of Apple’s best features is finally available for more Android smartphones

Another Android brand is getting AirDrop support after a software update.

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Ilia Temelkov
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The back camera of the Xiaomi 17T Pro
Xiaomi 17T Pro | Image by PhoneArena
Interoperability between iOS and Android smartphones was never much of a priority for any manufacturer. That’s slowly changing after Google started supporting Apple’s AirDrop over Quick Share last year, and now that feature is coming to even more devices.

Xiaomi now supports AirDrop over Quick Share


Xiaomi has launched a software update that adds Quick Share with support for AirDrop. The company announced the new feature in an X post, following similar announcements from Samsung, Vivo, and Oppo.

The feature is part of a new HyperOS 3 update, which is Xiaomi’s version of Android 16. The company has only highlighted the recently announced Xiaomi 17T Pro as a supported phone, but the update should also reach other HyperOS 3 devices.

How important is for you to have AirDrop support on Android?
3 Votes


Sharing made easy



With the new update, Xiaomi has joined a growing list of smartphones that offer AirDrop support over Quick Share. The feature allows Android users to easily send files to Apple devices, including iPhones and Macs, through AirDrop.

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The feature first appeared on Google’s Pixel 10 phones, but it later arrived on more phones, starting with the Galaxy S26 devices, followed by the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 series. Oppo’s Find X9 Ultra and Vivo’s X300 Ultra are also among the supported smartphones.

However, owners of the Galaxy S23 didn’t get the feature with the recent One UI 8.5 update and are unlikely to ever get it. Another oddity in the list of supported devices is that the Pixel 8a is on it, but the Pixel 8 series is not.

Definitely a popular addition


Users online are sharing two types of reactions for the AirDrop feature on Android phones. The owners of phones that support it are excited about being able to delete their third-party apps because sharing files is easier than ever.



However, everyone else seems to be at least a bit mad that their phone doesn’t get the feature. Galaxy S23 owners seem especially disappointed not to make it on the list, with some users claiming there’s no technical reason to be left out.

Make it available for everyone


I’m happy to see more Android phones getting AirDrop support, and I’d love for it to become a default for all future models. It’d be even better if some of the most popular mid-range phones of the last few years got it, which would make it available for as many people as possible.
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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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