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Amazon slashes $135 off Razr (2025), turning it into the go-to foldable for the budget-conscious

The phone is worth every penny at this price, so don't miss out!

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Preslav Mladenov
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Motorola Deals Foldables
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A close-up of the Razr (2025).
A close-up of the Razr (2025). | Image by PhoneArena

Who said you need to break the bank in order to live the foldable lifestyle? With Amazon’s current deal on the Motorola Razr (2025), you can snag a phone that folds in half for less than $565, which is way, way below what most people think a foldable phone would cost.

This price comes after a sweet $135 discount from the device’s usual cost of around $700, though, which is yet another incentive to be quick and snag a unit now. After all, there’s no telling when the offer might expire.

Razr (2025): Save $135 on Amazon!

$135 off (19%)
Amazon is selling the Razr (2025) with a sweet $135 discount, dropping this solid mid-range below the $565 mark. Offering dependable performance and a gorgeous display in a clamshell form factor, the Razr (2025) is the phone to get if you want a reliable foldable that won't break the bank. Don't miss out!
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Being on the more affordable side, the Razr (2025) is more of a mid-range phone rather than a powerhouse like the Razr Ultra models or the Galaxy Z Flip 7. However, its Dimensity 7400X chipset and 8GB of RAM are plenty for it to handle most tasks without any issues, making it a solid pick for users who want a clamshell foldable but don’t require the insane firepower the top dogs deliver or the price tag they come with.

Plus, you get a pretty awesome 6.9-inch OLED inner display with HDR support and a 2640 x 1080 resolution, offering good visuals for the price. And with a 120Hz refresh rate, everything you do will feel exceptionally fast.

Sure, the camera performance isn’t exactly top-tier. But then again, when you consider you’re paying only $565 and that foldables don’t usually rank among the best camera phones, I believe the photos taken with the 50MP main unit on board are quite acceptable.

All in all, the Razr (2025) brings a lot to the table and is definitely worth considering, especially with Amazon’s current deal. If it fits the bill, tap either the button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and save while the offer lasts!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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