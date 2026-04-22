Motorola fully details the gorgeous Edge 70 Pro mid-ranger with a hefty battery and killer price
The handset's India release is set for April 29, with European availability likely to follow soon after.
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How could you not love this Lily White colorway and marble finish? | Image by Motorola
While Motorola's most exciting new phones of 2026 are only going official next week, the fast-growing brand in multiple key markets around the world is today following its unusually detailed Edge 70 Pro teaser from last week with a full and proper announcement... in India.
Of course, the decidedly eye-catching 6.8-inch mid-ranger is expected to be sold in other countries as well, although its European expansion might not happen before folks in the world's most populous nation get a chance to buy the Motorola Edge 70 Pro for the equivalent of just $395 and up.
This is the complete Edge 70 Pro spec sheet
- 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED quad curved display with 2772 x 1272 pixel resolution, 5200 nits of peak brightness, and 144Hz refresh rate technology;
- MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor;
- 8 and 12GB RAM options;
- 256GB UFS 4.1 storage;
- Android 16;
- Three years of guaranteed OS upgrades;
- 50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony Lytia 710 sensor;
- 50MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.0 aperture;
- 50MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture and Quad Pixel technology;
- 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery;
- 90W charging capabilities;
- Pantone Lily White color with marble finish;
- Pantone Tea color with satin luxe finish;
- Pantone Titan color with tailored fabric finish;
- Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection;
- IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance;
- MIL-810H military-grade durability;
- Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound and Hi-Res Audio support;
- USB 2.0 Type-C port;
- Bluetooth 5.4;
- NFC;
- Wi-Fi 6E;
- 162.7 x 75.6 x 6.99mm dimensions;
- 183 grams weight.
Are we looking at the best Edge 70 version?
In terms of value for your money, I think so, especially if you don't particularly care about the razor-thin 6mm profile of the "vanilla" Edge 70 model unveiled nearly six months ago. Besides, the Edge 70 Pro is by no means ugly or chunky either, measuring as little as 6.99mm in thickness as far as its Pantone Tea and Titan colorways are concerned and 7.29mm in Pantone Lily White with what I consider to be the greatest finish... on any budget 5G phone in the world right now.
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The Edge 70 Pro looks undeniably great in a Pantone Titan hue as well. | Image by Motorola
Granted, Motorola's latest Pro-branded handset is quite a bit heavier than its iPhone Air-rivaling "cousin", tipping the scales at up to 190 grams (for that same beautiful aforementioned marble model), but the extra bulk is predictably put to great use, upgrading the battery capacity from 4,800 to 6,500mAh, which should be enough for up to 51 hours of endurance between (blazing fast) charges.
Could the Edge 70 Pro be the best budget 5G phone of 2026?
Admittedly, it's a little disappointing to see wireless charging support missing from that full list of features at the top, but you can probably understand that Motorola had to cut a few corners to keep the price point as low as possible. Fortunately, that didn't involve any (obvious) design or build quality compromises, and the three 50MP cameras also sound great... for a sub-$400 phone.
Wait, the Edge 70 Pro is how affordable?!
Yes, it's true, Motorola's newest mid-range Android 16 soldier can be purchased for as little as 36,999 rupees in India, which equates to around $395. Regional sales are not underway just yet, with the handset's release actually set for next Wednesday, April 29, and if you want to go for a 12GB RAM variant rather than settling for 8 gigs of memory, you'll have to cough up Rs. 41,999 ($448).
The Edge 70 Pro is not quite as thin as an iPhone Air, but it's definitely not thick either. | Image by Motorola
Of course, those incredibly low prices are in no way representative of how much the Edge 70 Pro is likely to cost in Europe. And with the Edge 60 Pro normally available at €699 ($822) with 512GB storage and 12GB RAM in countries like France, it's difficult to be very optimistic about the "international" affordability of this new device.
But maybe Motorola has a surprise in store for its cash-strapped fans on the old continent, as well as US-based bargain hunters.
Will the Edge 70 Pro ever be released stateside?
Under that name, almost certainly not. But a US-focused Motorola Edge (2026) mid-ranger could well arrive soon (perhaps alongside the 2026 Razr foldable family next week), and if history is any indication, many of its specs are likely to be borrowed from the Edge 70 Pro.
This is my least favorite Edge 70 Pro color option... and it still looks amazing. | Image by Motorola
That being said, it's highly unlikely that the Edge (2026) will be able to squeeze a 6,500mAh battery into a 7mm thin body, but if it doesn't go below the 5,500mAh mark while retaining at least one or two of those stunning color options and unique textures, I think you should totally consider it as an alternative to the likes of Google's Pixel 10a and Samsung's new Galaxy A57 5G.
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