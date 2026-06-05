The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide might become your favorite tablet, as per these latest leaks
The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is attending the party as well.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
The new Galaxy Z family by Samsung will be here pretty soon to populate the best foldables list for 2026… and maybe 2027?
In a matter of some weeks – probably at the end of July 2026 – we'll be witnessing the birth of the following bijoux:
There are strong indications that the Wide model could be called "Galaxy Z Fold 8", while the "regular" Z Fold 8 might be called "Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra". It's a bit confusing, but we'll keep you posted about those moniker changes in the weeks to come.
Thanks to the X account Rock Leaks (not a high-profile tipster, so take it with a grain of salt), we've got some detailed images of Thinborne cases made for the aforementioned upcoming foldables by Sammy.
Let's start with the wider foldable, the alleged Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide (or whatever its moniker will be):
We're getting a massive camera island on the back of the device, judging by the case. There's no cutout for the flash, so it'll probably be housed in the camera island. I suspect that Samsung would want to keep a slim profile on this wider handset, so don't be surprised if its cameras protrude a bit more than usual.
Next, we have the "regular" book-style foldable:
Here, the flash is housed outside the vertical camera pill.
Finally, we have the case for the Galaxy Z Flip 8:
The clamshell case looks pretty standard, which is only natural; Samsung has reportedly focused on its newcomer, the wider foldable.
Looking at images on their own is good, but let's compare the two book-style models directly against one another.
This collage shows the true difference between the two devices. Context matters.
Here, the Z Fold 8 Wide looks like it's closer to a tablet than a phone – which, after all, is the idea of the wider aspect ratio.
Suddenly, the "regular" Z Fold 8 looks too narrow, too TV remote-like. Of course, it beats its wider sibling on the pocketability front, so there's that.
I'm curious to see how consumers will respond to the wider foldable trend – after all, Sammy will not be the only one with such a handset. Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone (expected at the end of 2026) will also be wider than taller.
In a matter of some weeks – probably at the end of July 2026 – we'll be witnessing the birth of the following bijoux:
- Galaxy Z Fold 8
- Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide
- Galaxy Z Flip 8
There are strong indications that the Wide model could be called "Galaxy Z Fold 8", while the "regular" Z Fold 8 might be called "Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra". It's a bit confusing, but we'll keep you posted about those moniker changes in the weeks to come.
The new leaks are here
Thanks to the X account Rock Leaks (not a high-profile tipster, so take it with a grain of salt), we've got some detailed images of Thinborne cases made for the aforementioned upcoming foldables by Sammy.
Let's start with the wider foldable, the alleged Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide (or whatever its moniker will be):
Recommended For You
Thinborne case for the largest 2026 Samsung foldable. | Image by RockLeaks
We're getting a massive camera island on the back of the device, judging by the case. There's no cutout for the flash, so it'll probably be housed in the camera island. I suspect that Samsung would want to keep a slim profile on this wider handset, so don't be surprised if its cameras protrude a bit more than usual.
Next, we have the "regular" book-style foldable:
Galaxy Z Fold 8 alleged case. | Image by RockLeaks
Here, the flash is housed outside the vertical camera pill.
Finally, we have the case for the Galaxy Z Flip 8:
No surprises here. | Image by RockLeaks
The clamshell case looks pretty standard, which is only natural; Samsung has reportedly focused on its newcomer, the wider foldable.
What's the Sasmung foldable to get in 2026?
Comparing those on the outside
Looking at images on their own is good, but let's compare the two book-style models directly against one another.
Now we're talkin'! | Image by RockLeaks
This collage shows the true difference between the two devices. Context matters.
Here, the Z Fold 8 Wide looks like it's closer to a tablet than a phone – which, after all, is the idea of the wider aspect ratio.
Suddenly, the "regular" Z Fold 8 looks too narrow, too TV remote-like. Of course, it beats its wider sibling on the pocketability front, so there's that.
What about the specs?
I'm curious to see how consumers will respond to the wider foldable trend – after all, Sammy will not be the only one with such a handset. Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone (expected at the end of 2026) will also be wider than taller.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide in a nutshell (rumored):
iPhone Fold in a nutshell (rumored):
- Shorter and noticeably wider than previous Galaxy Fold models, with a more tablet-like 4:3-style inner display.
- Designed to be better suited for videos and media consumption.
- Rumored to feature only two rear cameras, unlike Samsung's higher-end Z Fold 8 Ultra model.
- Expected battery capacity is ~4,800mAh, potentially larger than recent Fold models.
- Likely Samsung's direct response to Apple's first foldable iPhone, with a thinner design and potentially lower price than the Fold 8 Ultra.
iPhone Fold in a nutshell (rumored):
- Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to avoid the square-ish form factor.
- Roughly a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display.
- Expected to use a 4:3 aspect ratio, similar to a small iPad when unfolded.
- Rumored to feature an almost invisible display crease and a premium titanium/aluminum construction.
- Expected specs include an advanced A20 chip, 12 GB of RAM, Touch ID instead of Face ID and a price above $2,000.
2026 looks promising for foldable aficionados.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: