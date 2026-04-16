The launch date and key specs of Motorola's highly anticipated Edge 70 Pro are now official





These characteristics are all set in stone already





6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED quad curved display with Super HD resolution, 5200 nits of peak brightness, and 144Hz refresh rate technology;

MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor;

Up to 12GB RAM;

Android 16 ;

; Three years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony Lytia 710 sensor;

6,500mAh battery;

90W charging capabilities;

Pantone Lily White color with marble finish;

Pantone Tea color with satin luxe finish;

Pantone Titan color with tailored fabric finish;

Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection;

IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance;

MIL-810H military-grade durability;

Dolby Atmos sound and Hi-Res Audio support.

How does the Edge 70 Pro compare to last year's Edge 60 Pro?







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For instance, the Edge 70 Pro is officially set to expand the Edge 60 Pro 's screen real estate from 6.7 to 6.8 inches (which doesn't sound like a big deal) while also improving the peak brightness levels and refresh rate capabilities of said AMOLED panel (which might actually be more noticeable and important for your day-to-day user experience).





Edge 60 Pro Edge 60 Pro . The Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset inside thewill also be replaced with a newer and faster MediaTek SoC, while the battery capacity is guaranteed for a small but potentially meaningful jump from 6,000 to 6,500mAh. In the camera department, the Edge 70 Pro promises to "seize the night" with the help of a familiar-sounding 50MP main rear-facing snapper that however uses a new and improved Sony Lytia 710 lens compared to the Lytia 700C on the



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Could the Edge 70 Pro become the best budget 5G phone of 2026? If it's affordable enough, absolutely. If it's released widely enough, probably. Maybe, but the camera specs are just not that great. Maybe, but the processor is not ideal. Probably not. Definitely not. Vote 8 Votes





Edge 60 Pro 's 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 10MP telephoto sensor. On the not-so-bright side of things, a relatively little-known but increasingly reliable social media leaker claims that the Edge 70 Pro's triple rear-facing camera system will lack a telephoto lens, instead employing a 50MP secondary ultra-wide-angle snapper and a "multispectral 3-in-1 sensor" Motorola has already confirmed, which would represent a worrying and hard-to-understand downgrade over the's 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 10MP telephoto sensor.

When is the Edge 70 Pro coming out, and how much will it cost?





For the time being, I can answer one of those two questions with absolute certainty and venture a few (semi) educated guesses on the other front. Yes, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro is officially confirmed for a launch in India on April 22, which probably means European availability is not very far on the horizon either.





The edge you’ve been waiting for is almost here

Please welcome motorola edge 70 pro.



Launching 22nd April on Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW and leading retail stores.#MotorolaIndia #MotorolaEdge70Pro #SeizeTheNight pic.twitter.com/M6mBqB5Ex0 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 15, 2026





Edge 60 Pro normally starts at Rs. 36,999 ($396) in India and €599 ($705) in countries like Germany and Italy, the Edge 70 Pro seems destined to cost... more than that across the same markets. That's just Because thenormally starts at Rs. 36,999 ($396) in India and €599 ($705) in countries like Germany and Italy, the Edge 70 Pro seems destined to cost... more than that across the same markets. That's just how things go in the mobile industry in 2026 , so don't be surprised if the European price tag jumps to €649 or even €699.

Oh, and in case you're wondering what's up with that huge gap between India and the old continent, one of the reasons is that the former country also gets the humblest variants of devices like the Edge 60 Pro while most major European markets don't offer much choice for cash-strapped users. It's not clear if that will be the Edge 70 Pro's case too, but there's definitely a chance the new handset will start at 128GB storage and 8GB RAM in India while forcing European buyers to go for 512 and 12 gigs respectively.

Any hopes for a US release?





Unfortunately, that's almost certainly not happening... but a Motorola Edge (2025) sequel with some shared characteristics with this "international" Edge 70 Pro is clearly possible.









Based solely on my instincts, I'd expect the Motorola Edge (2026) to cost $600 or $650 stateside with the same quad-curved 6.8-inch screen as the Edge 70 Pro, as well as an identical camera setup with two 50MP rear sensors and a 50MP selfie snapper, similarly eye-catching color options and finishes, and most likely, a smaller battery and slower charging.





That still sounds like a top contender for the title of best budget 5G phone this year, especially if Motorola pulls off a miracle and keeps the $550 price tag of the Edge (2025) unchanged.