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At just under $300, the iPad (A16) shows why you don’t need a $1,000 tablet

The slate packs a punch, has a beautiful display, and is worth every penny.

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Preslav Mladenov
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Apple Tablets Deals iPad
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A person holding an iPad (A16).
It's also quite the looker. | Image by PhoneArena

While I’m utterly in love with the latest iPad Pro with the M5 chip and appreciate its insane performance and stunning Tandem OLED display, I can’t ignore the fact that it costs an arm and a leg. Sure, you could argue that it’s a long-term investment and that Amazon’s current $100 discount on the 11-inch model makes it a way more tempting choice, but not everyone is ready to spend that kind of cash on a tablet, even if it’s one of the best on the market.

Those who don’t want to overspend and just use their tablets for basic stuff like watching YouTube and shopping on Amazon will likely appreciate the retailer’s deal on the regular 11-inch iPad with the A16 chip more. This bad boy is currently selling for under $300, saving you $50 off its usual price of $349. While the deal applies to the Wi-Fi version with 128GB of storage, you can save $50 on the cellular-enabled model as well.

iPad 11th Gen (A16): Save $50!
$50 off (14%)
You can now score a tablet that delivers speedy performance and great visuals for the money, all for under $300. Amazon has slashed $50 off the 128GB iPad 11, so make sure to grab one with this sweet deal before it's gone!
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Even though I don’t expect the deal to expire immediately, I still urge you to act fast and capitalize now. For one, I don’t know how long the offer will last; for another, the tablet packs a ton of value at its current sub-$300 price, making it a pretty hot purchase that you’ll want to grab without a second thought.

No, I’m not exaggerating: you do get a lot in return for your $300 here. You may be missing out on the fancy Tandem OLED display from the Pro, but the onboard LCD panel with its 2360 × 1640 resolution offers pleasant visuals for the price. It even supports Apple’s True Tone feature, which lets you enjoy more natural colors.

The downside, though, is that it’s capped at a 60Hz refresh rate and has a peak brightness of 500 nits. But you easily get used to the standard frequency, and the brightness is more than enough for indoor use. You might have issues with visibility only when you’re using the tablet in direct sunlight.

Of course, a beautiful display is nothing if you have to wait an eternity for the tablet to open YouTube. Fortunately, you won’t have that issue here, as the A16 chip delivers speedy performance and can handle most tasks without breaking a sweat. So, opening non-demanding apps, scrolling through Insta, and catching up with the latest tech news on PhoneArena.com should be a breeze.

Battery life is also pretty great here, as the 28.93Wh power cell on deck delivers over 10 hours of web browsing and more than six hours of video streaming on a single charge. So, when we factor everything in, it does appear the regular iPad is worth every penny, especially now that it can be yours for less than $300. Act fast and get yours at this bargain price today!
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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