Motorola Razr (2026) listing reveals every detail ahead of its official premiere
The Razr 70 listing also features official renders of Motorola’s upcoming foldable.
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Motorola Razr (2026) a.k.a. Razr 70 | Image by Allo.ua
We’ve just gotten the official confirmation that Motorola’s next-gen Razr phones will launch in the US on April 29. However, an early listing of the base model has revealed all its specs and several official renders.
Shortly before Motorola’s official announcement, a Ukrainian retailer listed the Razr (2026) on its website. Known as the Razr 70 outside of North America, the device doesn’t feature anything that hasn’t leaked before.
The Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the front panel also makes a return. The phone is listed in the new Hematite (Stone Gray), Sporting Green, and Bright White colors, though the Violet Ice version is seen in some of the images.
Razr (2026) also shares the dimensions of the Razr (2025) and is 7.25 mm thick when opened. Weighing 188 grams, the device also features IP48 ingress protection.
Motorola is using the MediaTek Dimensity 7450X for its new model and pairs it with 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. That’s slightly better than last year’s model.
Probably the most significant change is to the cameras on the back. The main camera features a 50MP sensor and an f/1.7 lens once again, but the ultrawide has grown from last year’s 13MP to a 50MP sensor with an improved f/2.0 aperture. The front camera still uses a 32MP sensor, but it now features a brighter f/2.4 aperture.
With those improvements, Motorola is striking directly at the Galaxy Z Flip 7. While Samsung’s device is likely faster, it has a much smaller 4,300 mAh battery that charges more slowly, and it’s more expensive.
Rumors about the rest of the 2026 Razr lineups suggest that the device will be more or less the same as last year’s phones. The exception is the “vanilla” Razr (2026), which comes with several upgrades that make it feel like a nice refresh.
The Razr (2026) holds almost no surprises
Shortly before Motorola’s official announcement, a Ukrainian retailer listed the Razr (2026) on its website. Known as the Razr 70 outside of North America, the device doesn’t feature anything that hasn’t leaked before.
Just like last year’s model, there’s a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED main display with 2,640 x 1,080 pixel resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. On the outside is the 3.6-inch AMOLED cover display with 1,056 x 1,066 pixel resolution, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,700 nits brightness.
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The Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the front panel also makes a return. The phone is listed in the new Hematite (Stone Gray), Sporting Green, and Bright White colors, though the Violet Ice version is seen in some of the images.
Razr (2026) also shares the dimensions of the Razr (2025) and is 7.25 mm thick when opened. Weighing 188 grams, the device also features IP48 ingress protection.
Some minor improvements
The four colors of the Motorola Razr (2026). | Image by Allo.ua
Motorola is using the MediaTek Dimensity 7450X for its new model and pairs it with 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. That’s slightly better than last year’s model.
Probably the most significant change is to the cameras on the back. The main camera features a 50MP sensor and an f/1.7 lens once again, but the ultrawide has grown from last year’s 13MP to a 50MP sensor with an improved f/2.0 aperture. The front camera still uses a 32MP sensor, but it now features a brighter f/2.4 aperture.
Another significant improvement is the 4,800 mAh battery, which supports 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. That’s a slight improvement over last year’s model.
With those improvements, Motorola is striking directly at the Galaxy Z Flip 7. While Samsung’s device is likely faster, it has a much smaller 4,300 mAh battery that charges more slowly, and it’s more expensive.
The exception in a disappointing lineup
Rumors about the rest of the 2026 Razr lineups suggest that the device will be more or less the same as last year’s phones. The exception is the “vanilla” Razr (2026), which comes with several upgrades that make it feel like a nice refresh.
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