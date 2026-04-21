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Motorola Razr (2026) listing reveals every detail ahead of its official premiere

The Razr 70 listing also features official renders of Motorola’s upcoming foldable.

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Render of the four Razr (2026) colors.
Motorola Razr (2026) a.k.a. Razr 70 | Image by Allo.ua
We’ve just gotten the official confirmation that Motorola’s next-gen Razr phones will launch in the US on April 29. However, an early listing of the base model has revealed all its specs and several official renders.

The Razr (2026) holds almost no surprises


Shortly before Motorola’s official announcement, a Ukrainian retailer listed the Razr (2026) on its website. Known as the Razr 70 outside of North America, the device doesn’t feature anything that hasn’t leaked before.

Just like last year’s model, there’s a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED main display with 2,640 x 1,080 pixel resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. On the outside is the 3.6-inch AMOLED cover display with 1,056 x 1,066 pixel resolution, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,700 nits brightness. 

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The Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the front panel also makes a return. The phone is listed in the new Hematite (Stone Gray), Sporting Green, and Bright White colors, though the Violet Ice version is seen in some of the images.

Razr (2026) also shares the dimensions of the Razr (2025) and is 7.25 mm thick when opened. Weighing 188 grams, the device also features IP48 ingress protection.

Some minor improvements



Motorola is using the MediaTek Dimensity 7450X for its new model and pairs it with 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. That’s slightly better than last year’s model.

Probably the most significant change is to the cameras on the back. The main camera features a 50MP sensor and an f/1.7 lens once again, but the ultrawide has grown from last year’s 13MP to a 50MP sensor with an improved f/2.0 aperture. The front camera still uses a 32MP sensor, but it now features a brighter f/2.4 aperture.

Another significant improvement is the 4,800 mAh battery, which supports 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. That’s a slight improvement over last year’s model.

With those improvements, Motorola is striking directly at the Galaxy Z Flip 7. While Samsung’s device is likely faster, it has a much smaller 4,300 mAh battery that charges more slowly, and it’s more expensive.

The exception in a disappointing lineup


Rumors about the rest of the 2026 Razr lineups suggest that the device will be more or less the same as last year’s phones. The exception is the “vanilla” Razr (2026), which comes with several upgrades that make it feel like a nice refresh.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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