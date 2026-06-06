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The Pixel Watch 4 is easy to recommend at this epic discount

This Google Pixel wearable delivers a lot and is an incredibly hot pick right now.

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Polina Kovalakova
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A person is wearing the Pixel Watch 4 and has put their hand in their pocket.
Limited-time sales don't last forever, though. | Image by PhoneArena

If you're looking for a wearable to complete your Pixel ecosystem, now might be the perfect time. Amazon has dropped surprisingly good offers on the latest Pixel Watch 4 models, giving you discounts of up to 22%. 

For context, the 41mm variant with an Iris band and LTE connectivity is available for 22% off. Those who want the larger model aren't left out: the 45mm option with LTE is cheaper by 21% in select colors. 

Google Pixel Watch 4, LTE: save $99 at Amazon
$99 off (22%)
The Google Pixel Watch 4 with LTE connectivity is now on sale for $99 off its original price. This is the 41mm variant, which could fit perfectly on smaller wrists. Act fast and save while this limited-time sale lasts.
Buy at Amazon
45mm Pixel Watch 4, LTE: $104 off
$104 off (21%)
The larger 45mm variant of the Pixel Watch 4 features a slightly bigger touchscreen and battery, making it more suitable for many users. This one is also on sale right now, offered for $104 off at Amazon. The promo is only available on select LTE-ready options.
Buy at Amazon
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Now, I must say these offers have been available before. But that doesn't mean you should ignore them, especially considering that Amazon may not launch better deals anytime soon. 

This Google wearable is easily the most polished yet. It comes with some advanced health and wellness tracking features, as well as a Personal AI Health Coach. 

This is basically your own personal trainer. It takes into account your fitness level, available equipment, preferred workouts, and more to tailor specialized training solutions that help you reach your goals without risking overexertion. 

Of course, you're getting all the basics, such as heart rate tracking, sleep metrics, and more. As we've emphasized in our Pixel Watch 4 review, Google didn't add a new heart rate sensor, but measurements are still a bit more accurate than on the previous generation. 

Another standout is the dual-GPS support. This is actually the first Google Pixel Watch to come with this extra. It also debuts satellite connectivity, allowing users to reach out for help in emergencies when cellular connectivity is unavailable.

And yet, the most impressive thing about this wearable is its battery life. This unit delivers a two-day battery life. Given that previous models barely made it 24 hours between charges, this is a massive improvement. 

However you look at it, the Pixel Watch 4 stands out as a solid choice for any Pixel phone user. And now that you can get either size with a fantastic discount, it becomes even harder to pass up. Grab yours now and save big at Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 flash sale! Limited time offer!
Save $30 on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 from Back Market. Discount automatically applied at checkout. Offer ends 7 June 2026 at 23:59.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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