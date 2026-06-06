The Pixel Watch 4 is easy to recommend at this epic discount
This Google Pixel wearable delivers a lot and is an incredibly hot pick right now.
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Limited-time sales don't last forever, though. | Image by PhoneArena
If you're looking for a wearable to complete your Pixel ecosystem, now might be the perfect time. Amazon has dropped surprisingly good offers on the latest Pixel Watch 4 models, giving you discounts of up to 22%.
For context, the 41mm variant with an Iris band and LTE connectivity is available for 22% off. Those who want the larger model aren't left out: the 45mm option with LTE is cheaper by 21% in select colors.
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Now, I must say these offers have been available before. But that doesn't mean you should ignore them, especially considering that Amazon may not launch better deals anytime soon.
This Google wearable is easily the most polished yet. It comes with some advanced health and wellness tracking features, as well as a Personal AI Health Coach.
This is basically your own personal trainer. It takes into account your fitness level, available equipment, preferred workouts, and more to tailor specialized training solutions that help you reach your goals without risking overexertion.
Of course, you're getting all the basics, such as heart rate tracking, sleep metrics, and more. As we've emphasized in our Pixel Watch 4 review, Google didn't add a new heart rate sensor, but measurements are still a bit more accurate than on the previous generation.
Another standout is the dual-GPS support. This is actually the first Google Pixel Watch to come with this extra. It also debuts satellite connectivity, allowing users to reach out for help in emergencies when cellular connectivity is unavailable.
And yet, the most impressive thing about this wearable is its battery life. This unit delivers a two-day battery life. Given that previous models barely made it 24 hours between charges, this is a massive improvement.
However you look at it, the Pixel Watch 4 stands out as a solid choice for any Pixel phone user. And now that you can get either size with a fantastic discount, it becomes even harder to pass up. Grab yours now and save big at Amazon.
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