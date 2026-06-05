T-Mobile is imposing 5G speed limits
T-Mobile is capping the download speed for the cheapest Home Internet plan.
T-Mobile's philosophy is changing. | Image by InProduction
T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet may lose out to wired broadband in raw speed tests, but it's more affordable and fast enough for most households. The setup process and terms of service are straightforward, making onboarding painless. Good things often come to an end, though, and T-Mobile has quietly rolled out a couple of changes that leave new subscribers a bit worse off.
As The Mobile Report notes, T-Mobile has historically been pretty equitable with its network rules, giving customers the fastest possible speeds whenever the towers aren't congested.
Until recently, the entry-level Rely Home Internet plan offered typical 5G speeds between 133 and 415 mbps, only slightly behind the 170 mbps to 498 mbps typical range enjoyed by customers on the more expensive T-Mobile All-In and Amplified tiers.
That's changing. The plan has been internally renamed "Rely Home Internet Capped" for new customers. Legacy customers are grandfathered in.
New customers will face a hard download cap between 170 Mbps and 354 mbps, with the upper range being the maximum speed. Previously, no such ceiling existed.
T-Mobile is also bumping up the price of all three plans by $5. At the same time, the auto pay discount has been increased by $5, effectively countering the increase.
New customers will pay the same $35/$45/$55 prices as before, as long as they have autopay enabled and also have one voice line with T-Mobile.
While the likes of Verizon limit 5G speeds depending on your plan, T-Mobile has traditionally avoided price-based speed throttling.
The pivot signals a shift in T-Mobile's philosophy and hints at the possibility of speed caps eventually trickling down to postpaid mobile plans.
Carriers typically increase prices every now and then, so the hike doesn't come as a surprise. The real takeaway here is that new customers won't be paying more, as long as they follow the script. By structuring the discount in this way, T-Mobile is creating a greater incentive for internet customers to bundle a voice line, which is a calculated play on the convergence trend.
Speed cap
T-Mobile Home Internet plans | Image by T-Mobile
As The Mobile Report notes, T-Mobile has historically been pretty equitable with its network rules, giving customers the fastest possible speeds whenever the towers aren't congested.
Until recently, the entry-level Rely Home Internet plan offered typical 5G speeds between 133 and 415 mbps, only slightly behind the 170 mbps to 498 mbps typical range enjoyed by customers on the more expensive T-Mobile All-In and Amplified tiers.
That's changing. The plan has been internally renamed "Rely Home Internet Capped" for new customers. Legacy customers are grandfathered in.
New customers will face a hard download cap between 170 Mbps and 354 mbps, with the upper range being the maximum speed. Previously, no such ceiling existed.
More expensive
T-Mobile is also bumping up the price of all three plans by $5. At the same time, the auto pay discount has been increased by $5, effectively countering the increase.
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The higher prices also apply to new customers only.
Does this affect your consumption habits?
A first for T-Mobile?
While the likes of Verizon limit 5G speeds depending on your plan, T-Mobile has traditionally avoided price-based speed throttling.
The pivot signals a shift in T-Mobile's philosophy and hints at the possibility of speed caps eventually trickling down to postpaid mobile plans.
Convergence play
Carriers typically increase prices every now and then, so the hike doesn't come as a surprise. The real takeaway here is that new customers won't be paying more, as long as they follow the script. By structuring the discount in this way, T-Mobile is creating a greater incentive for internet customers to bundle a voice line, which is a calculated play on the convergence trend.
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