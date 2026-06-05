The iPhone Ultra may come with the same mistake Apple made with the iPhone 17 Pro
Apple appears a little lost about a crucial “feature” for its first foldable iPhone.
Apple still needs to make some decisions about the iPhone Ultra. | Image by fpt.
While the most striking visual element of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max was the giant camera plateau on the back, it was far from the only visual change that made people talk. Unlike previous years, Apple didn’t launch its Pro phones in any black or dark gray version, raising a few eyebrows. This year, we may see the same scenario repeat, but with a different phone.
Apple is reportedly yet to make a final decision about the color options for its upcoming foldable iPhone. Weibo leaker Instant Digital claims that there’s a real chance the iPhone Ultra won’t have a black version available, though the information isn’t confirmed.
While the leaker questions whether Apple holds any grudges against black phones, their claims suggest that launching an iPhone Ultra in black is still under consideration. Even if there’s no black version, the leaker says there could be a blue option, which could be this model’s dark color.
As disappointing as it may sound to miss out on a black iPhone Ultra, at least for some fans, that’s far from the most disturbing detail of this report. Apple will announce the foldable in early September, and it’s supposed to launch it a week or two afterward. That means its mass production should start very soon.
Having the question of its colors open so late in the development process of any device is notable. When it comes to an entirely new type of device, such a delay is even more surprising.
Still, another report last month suggested that the device may eventually come in three shades. Those could be silver, white, and indigo, once again excluding a black variant.
The only color we can say is almost certainly going to appear is white. Besides the several reports, we’ve also seen a photo of what’s supposed to be the white iPhone Ultra, which was shared by the prolific and often correct leaker Ice Universe.
Apple’s decision to offer the iPhone Ultra in a limited amount of colors is not much of a surprise, considering the company’s history. Back in 2017, the iPhone X was only available in black and white, or as Apple called them – Silver and Space Gray. At the time, this decision remained largely unnoticed as everyone was focused on the new design and the notch at the top of the display.
Last year’s iPhone 17 Pro came only in Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue, missing any type of dark grey or black option. That caused a much louder uproar among Apple fans, who appeared generally unhappy about it. While some users on Reddit called the color lineup tacky, others were saying that Apple should fire whoever accepted it.
That discussion was quickly overshadowed by reports of visible scratches even on display units at Apple stores. Then there was the #colorgate controversy, which saw an orange iPhone 17 Pro Max change into a color that was resembling rose gold. None of these issues stopped Apple from dominating the global smartphone market, though.
I think Apple would be very happy if the iPhone Ultra “problem” everyone talks about after its launch is the color options. That will mean everything else with it is working as expected, allowing people to focus on the fine details that are mostly a matter of personal taste. Still, I hope we hear what the company’s final decision on the matter is very soon.
Apple may be a little lost with the iPhone Ultra colors
Apple is reportedly yet to make a final decision about the color options for its upcoming foldable iPhone. Weibo leaker Instant Digital claims that there’s a real chance the iPhone Ultra won’t have a black version available, though the information isn’t confirmed.
While the leaker questions whether Apple holds any grudges against black phones, their claims suggest that launching an iPhone Ultra in black is still under consideration. Even if there’s no black version, the leaker says there could be a blue option, which could be this model’s dark color.
Recommended For You
Isn’t it too late for such questions?
This dark version of the iPhone Ultra may not exist. | Image by fpt.
As disappointing as it may sound to miss out on a black iPhone Ultra, at least for some fans, that’s far from the most disturbing detail of this report. Apple will announce the foldable in early September, and it’s supposed to launch it a week or two afterward. That means its mass production should start very soon.
Having the question of its colors open so late in the development process of any device is notable. When it comes to an entirely new type of device, such a delay is even more surprising.
Limited choice is almost guaranteed
Rumors about the iPhone Ultra colors have been relatively consistent over the last few months, suggesting there will be limited color options. Instant Digital themselves claimed earlier this year that there will be two colors, one of which would be white.
What iPhone Ultra color would you prefer?
Still, another report last month suggested that the device may eventually come in three shades. Those could be silver, white, and indigo, once again excluding a black variant.
The only color we can say is almost certainly going to appear is white. Besides the several reports, we’ve also seen a photo of what’s supposed to be the white iPhone Ultra, which was shared by the prolific and often correct leaker Ice Universe.
Repeating history
White is the only almost certain color of the iPhone Ultra. | Image by Ice Universe
Apple’s decision to offer the iPhone Ultra in a limited amount of colors is not much of a surprise, considering the company’s history. Back in 2017, the iPhone X was only available in black and white, or as Apple called them – Silver and Space Gray. At the time, this decision remained largely unnoticed as everyone was focused on the new design and the notch at the top of the display.
Last year’s iPhone 17 Pro came only in Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue, missing any type of dark grey or black option. That caused a much louder uproar among Apple fans, who appeared generally unhappy about it. While some users on Reddit called the color lineup tacky, others were saying that Apple should fire whoever accepted it.
That discussion was quickly overshadowed by reports of visible scratches even on display units at Apple stores. Then there was the #colorgate controversy, which saw an orange iPhone 17 Pro Max change into a color that was resembling rose gold. None of these issues stopped Apple from dominating the global smartphone market, though.
Hurry up, Apple
I think Apple would be very happy if the iPhone Ultra “problem” everyone talks about after its launch is the color options. That will mean everything else with it is working as expected, allowing people to focus on the fine details that are mostly a matter of personal taste. Still, I hope we hear what the company’s final decision on the matter is very soon.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: