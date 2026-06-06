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The JBL Boombox 3 is your must-have speaker this summer at 40% off

I've never seen this boombox-style speaker at a lower price, by the way.

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Polina Kovalakova
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A woman wears the JBL Boombox 3 on her shoulder outdoors.
Make this summer truly memorable and save big while you're at it. | Image by JBL

With summer just around the corner, it's time to plan your beach trips, weekend getaways and casual BBQ Sundays with friends and family. While good company is usually more than enough to get the party going, if you're looking for a reliable Bluetooth speaker to complement your summer plans, I recommend the JBL Boombox 3.

Normally, I wouldn't advise you to get this model when the Boombox 4 is now out. But the Boombox 3 is now on sale at an incredibly good price. Likely for a limited time, you can grab this powerful music companion for 40% off.

That gives you $200 in savings and brings it to its lowest price for the second time this year. And get this: the last time it got such a massive discount was back in April. 

JBL Boombox 3: save 40% at Amazon
$200 off (40%)
The JBL Boombox 3 just dropped to its best price in a rare 40% discount. The promo is available at Amazon and lands the large and powerful speaker just under the $300 mark. Don't wait up and save big while you still can.
Buy at Amazon
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One of the best things about this speaker is its audio quality. It doesn't just get super loud but also delivers deep and thumping bass. 

That keeps the energy going, but the amplified low end doesn't muddy the rest of the mix, so most users should be happy. For users seeking a more balanced sound, the companion app lets you tweak it to your taste with an equalizer. 

The Boombox 3 also lets you power devices while streaming, making it surprisingly useful for a day out at the park. What's more, it packs great battery life of up to 24 hours. Keep in mind that continuous listening at higher volumes may negatively affect the overall playtime, though. 

There's just one downside you should keep in mind: this speaker isn't the lightest on the market. At 14.7 lbs, it might not be the perfect choice for hiking. But if that's not a big problem for you, chances are you'll more than like what it brings to the table. 

If you missed out on Amazon's April sale, this is your second chance to score a huge $200 discount. Don't wait up and save big  on the JBL Boombox 3 while the promo lasts.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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