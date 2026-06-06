The JBL Boombox 3 is your must-have speaker this summer at 40% off

JBL Boombox 3: save 40% at Amazon $200 off (40%) The JBL Boombox 3 just dropped to its best price in a rare 40% discount. The promo is available at Amazon and lands the large and powerful speaker just under the $300 mark. Don't wait up and save big while you still can. Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You

One of the best things about this speaker is its audio quality. It doesn't just get super loud but also delivers deep and thumping bass.That keeps the energy going, but the amplified low end doesn't muddy the rest of the mix, so most users should be happy. For users seeking a more balanced sound, the companion app lets you tweak it to your taste with an equalizer.The Boombox 3 also lets you power devices while streaming, making it surprisingly useful for a day out at the park. What's more, it packs great battery life of up to 24 hours. Keep in mind that continuous listening at higher volumes may negatively affect the overall playtime, though.There's just one downside you should keep in mind: this speaker isn't the lightest on the market. At 14.7 lbs, it might not be the perfect choice for hiking. But if that's not a big problem for you, chances are you'll more than like what it brings to the table.If you missed out on Amazon's April sale, this is your second chance to score a huge $200 discount. Don't wait up and save big on the JBL Boombox 3 while the promo lasts.