Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video!

If that's the case and Blass managed to get his hands on official promotional material for the Motorola Edge 70 already, the chances of seeing the phone take on the aforementioned Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air in countries like India, various European markets, and perhaps even the US in 2025 are all of a sudden pretty solid.









Now, you have to remember that the "regular" Edge 70 is widely expected to follow in the footsteps of the Edge 60 with mid-range specifications and an affordable price, although if this device is in the pipeline, higher-end Pro and Ultra variants could also be coming relatively soon.





While there are no reasons to question the legitimacy of the promo video leaked by Evan Blass due to the weight of that name in the mobile tech journalism space, we're clearly dealing with an unfinished version of the clip lacking both sound and the text typically used by companies like Motorola to build excitement over their latest products.

That means very few technical details are etched in stone, although if you look closely, you'll notice that the Pantone Lily Pad colorway rumored a few days ago is now essentially confirmed, and the same goes for a primary 50MP rear-facing camera with optical image stabilization.

Can Motorola provide stiff competition for Samsung and Apple?





That's definitely way too early to tell, but the first signs are undeniably promising, starting with a vague but thrilling "sub-6mm" waist prediction from the man, the legend Evan Blass.





iPhone Air Galaxy S25 Edge Theand, in case you're wondering, currently stand at 5.6 and 5.8mm thickness respectively, so the Edge 70 could still prove ever-so-slightly "chunkier" than both its rivals.









But once again, this is unlikely to be a true rivalry, as Motorola's first ultra-thin handset... of the last few years is almost definitely not a costly flagship. If the Edge 60 is any indication, this bad boy could be priced at around €500 ($585) in Europe with 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and... the biggest battery that can possibly be squeezed into that sleek and elegant body.





I'm not going to make any predictions on that latter front just yet, but with the Moto G86 Power this year packing a colossal 6,720mAh cell while somehow measuring 8.7mm in thickness, the sky is clearly the limit for what kind of advantage Motorola can gain on Samsung in the battery life department.



In addition to Pantone Lily Pad, the Motorola Edge 70 is today depicted in "Gadget Gray" and "Bronze Green" hues, but even though those are all very eye-catching and nice, it's not clear if any of them will use the company's signature vegan leather finish or go the more conventional shiny glass route.

Just how excited should you be here?





Well, I don't know about you, but I remain as intrigued by this device as I declared and explained last week . Of course, that's because I'm not a particularly big fan of ultra-high-end handsets, and I know I can live with (pretty much) any mid-range processor Motorola might choose to equip the Edge 70 with.





Yes, I'd love to see the Edge 60 's MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC replaced with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset (ideally, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4), but because that wish is unlikely to come true, I'll just focus on dreaming of a stylish and unusually robust Edge 70 with a 5,000mAh or so battery under the hood and a sub-$500 price point in the US. I know, that's also hard to pull off for Motorola, but not impossible. Not in my (dream) world, at least.







