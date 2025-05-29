Motorola's newest mid-range trio includes a Moto G86 Power with a ridiculously big battery

Are you looking for a nice budget 5G phone with a respectable set of specifications and a stylish design... on the old continent? Motorola has not one and not two but three very compelling new mid-range soldiers for you to consider, especially if you like an Android handset capable of delivering more than a day of battery life without breaking the bank.





The G86 Power packs Motorola's "biggest battery ever"





6.67-inch AMOLED display with 2712 x 1220 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate technology, and up to 4500 nits of brightness;

90 percent screen-to-body ratio;

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor;

Android 15 ;

; 8GB RAM;

512GB internal storage space;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony LYTIA 600 sensor;

8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture;

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture and Quad Pixel technology;

6,720mAh battery;

30W TurboPower charging capabilities;

Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos;

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection;

On-screen fingerprint reader;

IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance;

MIL-STD 810H durability;

161.21 x 74.74 x 8.65mm dimensions;

198 grams weight;

Pantone Spellbound, Pantone Cosmic Sky, Pantone Golden Cypress, and Pantone Chrysanthemum color options.

Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy You know how Motorola's entire mid-range product portfolio was essentially stuck at the 5,000mAh battery capacity mark for what felt like an eternity? Well, we've clearly moved past that stage... in style with the outlandish 6,720mAh cell-packing Moto G86 Power 5G.



This bad boy promises to keep the lights on for a "full weekend" on a single (rapid) charge, and that's despite rocking an undeniably high-quality AMOLED panel, especially for its price. That's set at £299.99 ($405) in Great Britain , €329 ($373) in Spain , €379 ($430) in France , and €399.90 ($453) in Italy , and whichever number from that list you choose to focus on, you're likely to be swept off your feet by the G86 Power's tremendous value for your (Euro) money.

Too bad US availability is almost certainly out of the question, as is the case for the "regular" G86 and the lower-end G56.

No Power? No problem!





6.67-inch AMOLED display with 2712 x 1220 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate technology, and up to 4500 nits of brightness;

90 percent screen-to-body ratio;

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor;

Android 15 ;

; 8GB RAM;

256GB internal storage space;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony LYTIA 600 sensor;

8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture;

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture and Quad Pixel technology;

5,200mAh battery;

30W TurboPower charging capabilities;

Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos;

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection;

On-screen fingerprint reader;

IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance;

MIL-STD 810H durability;

161.21 x 74.74 x 7.87mm dimensions;

185 grams weight;

Pantone Spellbound, Pantone Cosmic Sky, Pantone Golden Cypress, and Pantone Chrysanthemum color options.

The Moto G86 5G may not carry a Power label, but that doesn't make its 5,200mAh cell a pushover, as it still guarantees a more than reasonable 41 hours of endurance between (fast) charges with the same gorgeous screen and the same respectable processor in tow as the heavier and pricier model detailed above.

If you're willing to give up the chance to own the phone with Motorola's "biggest battery ever", you'll only have to pay £280 ($378) for a non-Power-branded G86 with half the 512 gigs of internal storage space in the UK , as well as €279 ($316) in Spain , and €349 ($395) in France and Italy . This is definitely yet another strong value proposition, especially when you consider the equally robust and elegant design of this relatively thin and lightweight Android mid-ranger.



If you're willing to give up the chance to own the phone with Motorola's "biggest battery ever", you'll only have to pay £280 ($378) for a non-Power-branded G86 with half the 512 gigs of internal storage space in the UK , as well as €279 ($316) in Spain , and €349 ($395) in France and Italy . This is definitely yet another strong value proposition, especially when you consider the equally robust and elegant design of this relatively thin and lightweight Android mid-ranger.

How low can Motorola go?





6.72-inch LCD screen with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support;

87 percent screen-to-body ratio;

MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor;

Android 15 ;

; 8GB RAM;

256GB storage;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony LYTIA 600 sensor;

8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture;

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture and Quad Pixel technology;

5,200mAh battery;

30W charging support;

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos;

Gorilla Glass 7i;

IP68 and IP69 certifications;

165.75 x 76.26 x 8.35mm dimensions;

200 grams weight;

Pantone Black Oyster, Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Gray Mist, and Pantone Dill color options.











Despite being significantly cheaper than its two newly unveiled "cousins", this mid-end device remarkably offers more screen real estate, just slightly less processing power, as well as plenty of battery juice, super-fast charging, excellent camera performance, and the highest level of water and dust protection available on modern smartphones. Why oh why is Motorola not more successful in the global budget-friendly smartphone space?