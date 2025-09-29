Motorola teases a new thin smartphone for an October release, but there’s a catch
The Motorola X70 Air will be released before the end of next month.
We’ve already seen a rumor that Motorola may compete with Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple’s iPhone Air by releasing a super slim smartphone. Now, the company has shared official information about such a device meant for the Chinese market only. However, that could be a sign of the company’s global plans.
Motorola just started teasing the Moto X70 Air in China, and the device appears to be an obvious entry to the slim smartphone trend. Actually, an image shared (source in Chinese) on Motorola’s Weibo account looks just like some of the promotional materials for the iPhone Air. In it, the device is between the thumb and index finger of a hand, suggesting it’s light and thin.
You won’t need to wait long before learning more about the X70 Air. The post says that more information will be available at the end of October and emphasizes the AI features of the device.
Either way, very little is known about the X70 Air, except that it may feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Motorola was one of the launch partners for that processor, which sits below the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
It would be a surprise for Motorola to release any of the Edge 70 devices we might expect before the end of the year. However, considering this new teaser and how finished the previous leak looked, I don’t think it’s that unlikely to happen. We just need to wait and see.
The slim Moto X70 Air will be released in October
Motorola just started teasing the Moto X70 Air in China, and the device appears to be an obvious entry to the slim smartphone trend. Actually, an image shared (source in Chinese) on Motorola’s Weibo account looks just like some of the promotional materials for the iPhone Air. In it, the device is between the thumb and index finger of a hand, suggesting it’s light and thin.
Teaser image for Motorola X70 Air. | Image Credit – Moto on Weibo
You won’t need to wait long before learning more about the X70 Air. The post says that more information will be available at the end of October and emphasizes the AI features of the device.
Could that be the Motorola Edge 70?
Motorola Edge 60 Pro was announced in April this year – PhoneArena
In previous years, Motorola’s Chinese X-series smartphones were released globally under the Motorola Edge brand. It does make sense that the same thing will happen with the X70 Air, but there are still some unknown details.
The phone in the image that was leaked last week looks similar to the one in the official Chinese teaser. However, that was allegedly the Edge 70, not an Edge 70 Air. That could mean that either the Air branding will be used only in China, or that all the Edge 70 devices will have “incredibly thin” designs.
The phone in the image that was leaked last week looks similar to the one in the official Chinese teaser. However, that was allegedly the Edge 70, not an Edge 70 Air. That could mean that either the Air branding will be used only in China, or that all the Edge 70 devices will have “incredibly thin” designs.
Either way, very little is known about the X70 Air, except that it may feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Motorola was one of the launch partners for that processor, which sits below the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
That could be a nice surprise
It would be a surprise for Motorola to release any of the Edge 70 devices we might expect before the end of the year. However, considering this new teaser and how finished the previous leak looked, I don’t think it’s that unlikely to happen. We just need to wait and see.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: