Motorola teases a new thin smartphone for an October release, but there’s a catch

In previous years, Motorola's Chinese X-series smartphones were released globally under the Motorola Edge brand. It does make sense that the same thing will happen with the X70 Air, but there are still some unknown details.The phone in the image that was leaked last week looks similar to the one in the official Chinese teaser. However, that was allegedly the Edge 70, not an Edge 70 Air. That could mean that either the Air branding will be used only in China, or that all the Edge 70 devices will have "incredibly thin" designs.





Either way, very little is known about the X70 Air, except that it may feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Motorola was one of the launch partners for that processor, which sits below the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.



That could be a nice surprise

It would be a surprise for Motorola to release any of the Edge 70 devices we might expect before the end of the year. However, considering this new teaser and how finished the previous leak looked, I don't think it's that unlikely to happen. We just need to wait and see.

You won’t need to wait long before learning more about the X70 Air. The post says that more information will be available at the end of October and emphasizes the AI features of the device.