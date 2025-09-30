Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Motorola’s “impossibly thin” Edge 70 leaks in new renders that show two of its stunning colors

Motorola’s next mid-ranger looks stunning in new renders, suggesting a much earlier premiere than anyone would’ve guessed.

It was just a week ago when we first heard about the Motorola Edge 70 thanks to a leaked promotional image. Then, Motorola China teased the upcoming Moto X70 Air. Now, we have a confirmation that these two could be different versions of the same device, as well as some renders and first details about its cameras.

Motorola Edge 70 looks stunning in the first leaked renders


Motorola appears to be once again partnering with Pantone for the colors of the Motorola Edge 70. A set of renders shared by YTECHB show the upcoming device in Gadget Gray and Lily Pad colors. There will be additional colors available, including a Bronze Green one. That should be the color of the Edge 70 we saw in the leaked promo image from last week.

Motorola Edge 70 in Lily Pad. Image Credit – YTECHB

Both versions in the new renders feature noticeable color accents on the camera ring and the Moto AI buttons. Considering that the Lily Pad version looks just like the device on the Moto X70 Air teaser shared by Motorola in China, we could assume that the Edge 70 is the global version of the teased device.

The renders also reveal that Motorola may be ditching the rounded edges and curved displays of the Edge 60. Instead, the phones in the images have a flatter frame and flat display, with a punch hole. What stands out is the branding on the top, suggesting the phone will have Dolby Atmos speakers.

First details about the camera


Motorola Edge 70 in Gadget Gray. Image Credit – YTECHB

Something else that is easy to spot are some of the camera’s specs. What should be the ultra-wide camera may have a 50MP sensor with a 120º FOV, optical image stabilization, and 2.0 micron-pixel size. That pixel size will likely be achieved after some pixel binning.

Do you like the Motorola Edge 70 colors?

Vote View Result


Motorola has already released Android 16 for some of its older devices, so it’s a safe guess to expect it on the new device. The company usually releases new Edge-series devices in the spring, but this new generation is likely to come out sooner. It wouldn’t make sense for Motorola to wait so long after the Chinese premiere of the X70 Air to release its global version.

The age of the super slim mid-range phone is close


While inspired by them, the Edge 70 won’t directly challenge the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone Air. Instead, Motorola will bring that form factor to a more affordable price range, which could help it become the norm. If super slim phones with decent battery life end up in enough people’s hands and these people are happy with them, I can’t see any reason for thick phones to come back. That’s a big “if,” though, so we’ll need to wait before getting too excited.

