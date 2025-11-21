Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Amazon really wants you to buy this 512GB Surface Pro 11 variant, slashing its price by $450

Probably the best Windows tablet out there is massively discounted in more than one option.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 color options
Quick, what's the best Windows tablet money can buy this holiday season? No, it's actually not this year's 12-inch Surface Pro, but for (almost) all intents and purposes, Microsoft's 2024-released Surface Pro 11.

That 11th Edition device comes with a 13-inch screen in tow (which is certainly a little confusing) while packing up to a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor and 32GB RAM. Of course, if you can't afford a top-of-the-line configuration with those two mind-blowing specs and an equally impressive 1TB SSD even at a towering $700 discount, you're always free to opt for a humbler model.

Microsoft Surface Pro

$450 off (38%)
11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Plus, 13-Inch LCD Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon


Maybe one with 16 gigs of memory, a 512GB solid-state drive, and a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus chipset at 450 bucks under its $1,199.99 list price. That's another epic Black Friday... Week deal available on Amazon at the time of this writing, and with four color options still in stock, you might actually have until next Friday, November 28, to decide if this is the best tablet for you (or a special someone) this Christmas.

At its newly reduced price (which is obviously lower than ever before), the 16GB RAM-packing Surface Pro (2024) is incredibly cheaper than Samsung's 11-inch Galaxy Tab S11 with only 12 gigs of the good stuff and 512GB internal storage space, not to mention Apple's M5-powered iPad Pro 11 in an entry-level 256GB configuration.

Compared to its baby brother (which is naturally a little more affordable), the 13-inch Surface Pro 11 holds a clear and significant advantage in the raw speed department while also shining as far as overall screen quality and refresh rate technology are concerned.

Battery life and portability are pretty much the only aspects where the newer 12-inch Surface Pro excels in a head-to-head battle with its predecessor, but said predecessor promises to keep the lights on for an outstanding 14 hours of uninterrupted local video playback between charges as well.

In short, you're looking at a mobile computing machine like virtually no other on the market today, and as far as (extended) Black Friday 2025 deals go, this $450 (or 38 percent) discount is also extremely hard to beat.

