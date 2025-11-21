Surprise Amazon sale slashes $100 off most 11 and 13-inch iPad Pro (M5) variants





Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5, 2025) $99 off (10%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M5 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina XDR Display with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Apple Intelligence, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Landscape Center Stage Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, USB-C Port with Thunderbolt Support, Silver and Space Black Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5, 2025) $99 off (8%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M5 Processor, 13-Inch Ultra Retina XDR Display with 2752 x 2064 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Apple Intelligence, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Landscape Center Stage Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, USB-C Port with Thunderbolt Support, Silver and Space Black Color Options Buy at Amazon









Believe it or not, you're free to choose between an 11 and a 13-inch screen, as well as 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage, with $100 discounts available pretty much across the board sans special requirements or strings attached of any sort.





Of course, depending on how long you wait before making your final Christmas buying decision, some models are likely to go out of stock or up in price, and if you can't live without cellular connectivity, you might have to settle for a smaller discount or no discount at all this Black Friday ... week.

variant normally costs $999, mind you, while its The cheapest 11-inch iPad Pro (2025) variant normally costs $999, mind you, while its 13-inch brother starts at $1,299 outside sales events like this, which means that you're obviously still not looking at two conventionally affordable tablets here.









But at least for hardcore Apple fans, these are without a doubt the greatest tablets around right now, with not just unrivaled raw power, but extraordinary screen quality as well, not to mention stellar battery life, outstanding long-term software support, and almost miraculously thin profiles (especially considering those towering battery endurance numbers advertised by Apple).









