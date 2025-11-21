Surprise Amazon sale slashes $100 off most 11 and 13-inch iPad Pro (M5) variants

Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5)
If you had told me when Apple unveiled the latest iPad Pro generation that the brand-new M5-powered 11 and 13-inch slates would get $100 discounts this Black Friday, I'd have probably called you crazy.

That's because these top contenders for the title of best tablet money can buy this holiday season are barely a month old, but that didn't stop Amazon from selling a few 11-inch models at $50 off their list prices a few weeks back, and it's sure not stopping the e-commerce giant from bringing the entire iPad Pro (2025) family down to new record low prices.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5, 2025)

$99 off (10%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M5 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina XDR Display with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Apple Intelligence, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Landscape Center Stage Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, USB-C Port with Thunderbolt Support, Silver and Space Black Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5, 2025)

$99 off (8%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M5 Processor, 13-Inch Ultra Retina XDR Display with 2752 x 2064 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Apple Intelligence, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Landscape Center Stage Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, USB-C Port with Thunderbolt Support, Silver and Space Black Color Options
Buy at Amazon


Believe it or not, you're free to choose between an 11 and a 13-inch screen, as well as 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage, with $100 discounts available pretty much across the board sans special requirements or strings attached of any sort.

Of course, depending on how long you wait before making your final Christmas buying decision, some models are likely to go out of stock or up in price, and if you can't live without cellular connectivity, you might have to settle for a smaller discount or no discount at all this Black Friday... week.

The cheapest 11-inch iPad Pro (2025) variant normally costs $999, mind you, while its 13-inch brother starts at $1,299 outside sales events like this, which means that you're obviously still not looking at two conventionally affordable tablets here.


But at least for hardcore Apple fans, these are without a doubt the greatest tablets around right now, with not just unrivaled raw power, but extraordinary screen quality as well, not to mention stellar battery life, outstanding long-term software support, and almost miraculously thin profiles (especially considering those towering battery endurance numbers advertised by Apple).

Compared to a few of their strongest competitors, the 11 and 13-inch new iPad Pros might seem like they offer less overall value for your money than something like Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 or Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, but you only have to use these bad boys for a few hours or check out or comprehensive iPad Pro (M5) review to "get" it.

