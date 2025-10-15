Apple's new M5 iPad Pro looks familiar – until you see what's inside

iPad Pro M5 Design and Display

The iPad Pro's design is similar to previous years, with its thin and light design for portability. You can choose between Space Black and Silver colors, and you can pick one of two sizes: an 11-inch model and a 13-inch model.





iPad Pro hardware





M5 processor

Stats for the M5 iPad Pro compared to the M4 iPad Pro:

Up to 1.5x faster 3D rendering in Octane X

Up to 1.2x faster video transcode performance in Final Cut Pro

Up to 2x faster AI image generation in Draw Things for iPad

Up to 2.3x faster AI video upscaling in DaVinci Resolve

C1X and N1 chips

iPad Pro M5 software





Accessories

Price and availability

The new iPad Pro with M5 is now available for pre-order and will be hitting the shelves on Wednesday, October 22. The 11-inch model starts at $999, while the 13-inch model starts at $1,299. As usual, you can pick between a model with just Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Cellular, and the Cellular options are the more expensive variants.





iPad Pro M5 competitors





The iPad Pro M5 is a high-tier tablet. As such, it's only (real) competitor is the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, which got released not too long ago, back in September. The Tab S11 Ultra features a big 14.6-inch AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, and 12 or 16GB of RAM.





The same iPad Pro with upgraded internals





This year, Apple is not bringing a huge change in how the iPad Pro looks. It's still slim and lightweight, and the design is pretty much the same as last year. The biggest upgrade here is the processor, which, according to Apple's measurements, is notably faster than the M4. For that alone, I'm incluned to think that this iPad Pro is a good upgrade. Of course, if you're currently rocking the M4 iPad Pro, I wouldn't necessarily say you need to upgrade, but for people coming from older iPad Pros or other iPads, I think this one would prove exciting.







