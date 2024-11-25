Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
The small but loud Marshall Willen is a hit at 50% off on Best Buy for Black Friday

A close-up of a hand holding the Marshall Willen in Black and Brass on a white background.
Black Friday promotions on Bluetooth speakers are so good this year that they'll knock your socks off! Yesterday, we noticed a top-notch Marshall Emberton II bargain on Amazon, which knocked it back to its best price. What if you don't want to spend over $60 for your Marshall music companion? Easy—you head over to Best Buy and purchase the Willen for half off!

Marshall Willen is a hit at 50% off of on Best Buy

Want a super compact portable Bluetooth speaker with a built-in mic, over 15 hours of playtime, and great audio? The Marshall Willen is the perfect pick for you. The unit is now 50% off on Best Buy for Black Friday, a discount we've never seen before. Act fast and get one before it's too late because supplies may end up quicker than you think.
$60 off (50%)
$59 99
$119 99
Buy at BestBuy

Marshall Emberton II: Get for 41% off for Black Friday!

If you don't mind extending your budget, you might also want to check out the Emberton II before making the final decision. This buddy is also at its best price, but at Amazon, and it offers louder audio and longer playtime. The model is larger than the Willen and lacks a microphone. You can buy it for 41% off on Amazon during Black Friday sales.
$70 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

This is no joke—the Willen is now available for only $59.99 instead of $119.99, and the offer is only available at Best Buy! We checked Amazon as well, and the e-commerce giant apparently had the same deal going on a couple of days ago, but supplies ended up pretty quickly over there. Previous bargains on the model have reached 42% at best, meaning this new sale is a real hit you should not overlook.

Small and rugged, the Willen is designed to follow you everywhere you go. This bad boy is just as well-equipped to resist dust and water damage as the best portable Bluetooth speakers, sporting an IP67 rating. What about its sound quality, though?

Well, since this is a small model, it obviously won't be your go-to option for large parties. However, you get a loud and clear audio output from this puppy, which is surprising given its size. Speaking of size, the unit weighs only 0.68 lb and won't add any unnecessary weight to your backpack during hikes or other outdoor adventures.

So far, so good—this is a dirt-cheap Bluetooth speaker that offers great audio in a tiny package. It also packs a long battery life of over 15 hours! But does it have any special features? Actually, it does. First off, you can customize the sound to your taste using several EQ modes in the companion app. Moreover, the unit can double up as a speakerphone, as it comes with a built-in microphone.

The Willen is no longer the latest addition to Marshall's compact Bluetooth speaker line, as the newer Willen II is out. Still, it's one of the best bang-for-buck options at Best Buy this Black Friday. The model has never been 50% off before, and it'll probably be some time until we see this bargain again. So, don't sleep on it and get one soon!
Polina Kovalakova
