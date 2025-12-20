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Walmart's brilliant Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE promo is surprisingly still here

Shockingly, Walmart's $310 discount from Black Friday is still available.

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Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in half-folded position on a white background.
View now at Walmart
Missed out on upgrading to a new Galaxy flip phone during Black Friday Week? Believe it or not, one retailer is still selling a Samsung foldable at its Black Friday price. That’s right — the shopping season is long over, but Walmart still sells the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for $310 off.

You can still save $310 on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

$649 99
$959 99
$310 off (32%)
Amazingly, Walmart is still selling the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE at its Black Friday price! That means it's not too late to save $310 on one of the best budget clamshell foldables. The promo is available in both 256GB color variants.
Buy at Walmart

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That’s 32% off the phone’s original price of $959.99. It’s also the best bargain we’ve ever come across for the 256GB variant, making it simply too good to miss. Act fast and save before it’s too late.

Samsung’s first-ever affordable flip phone obviously can’t rival the premium Galaxy Z Flip 7. But it stands out with a good-looking design and long software support, making it a fantastic alternative to Motorola’s Razr (2025).

But what exactly does it offer? Quite a bit for its price, actually. It sports a pretty good-looking 3.4-inch cover screen and a 6.7-inch main foldable panel. With OLED on deck, you’re getting excellent colors and crisp resolution.

The Samsung phone is also equipped with an Exynos 2400 chip, offering pretty decent everyday performance. That said, the more premium Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Razr Ultra deliver much more horsepower. If you’re a power user or simply want the best possible experience, you might want to consider stretching your budget.

What’s truly impressive here is the software support. This budget Z Flip 7 alternative ships with Android 16 and One UI 8 right out of the box, giving you all the latest and most exciting Galaxy AI extras. It also gets seven years of Android and security patches, ensuring long-term reliability.

Bottom line: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE might not be the best Samsung flip option, but it’s a very decent choice for users seeking a clamshell foldable experience at a decent price. Even better, Walmart’s incredible $310 price cut on the 256GB models is still available, making this phone a solid bargain.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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