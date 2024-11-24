Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The well-liked Marshall Emberton II gets a generous Black Friday discount on Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Marshall Emberton II speaker floating on vibrant green water, highlighting its rugged waterproof design.
Do you like Marshall's audio products? Well, Black Friday brings hefty savings on some of the brand's most popular models. The Emberton II is among them. This buddy welcomed a successor not long ago, but it's clearly the better option for cash-strapped users, for it's now 41% off on Amazon.

Save 41% on the Marshall Emberton II this Black Friday

Marshall's well-liked Emberton II portable Bluetooth speaker is now a real bargain. The model is once again 41% off, making it one of the hottest sub-$100 options for Black Friday. If you're looking for a compact speaker with a great sound, this is absolutely the one to get right now.
$70 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

With a standard price of just under $170, this portable Bluetooth speaker won't cost you over $100 right now. That's a fantastic price we've seen just a few times before, and it makes the Emberton II one of the hottest picks for Black Friday. So, if you're after something small that boasts great audio, this is the one to get. And if you're not too impressed by Marshall products, we recommend browsing through other Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals.

This Marshall speaker will add heat to any backyard BBQ gathering or a casual day out with superb multi-directional audio. The unit offers surprising clarity and depth, letting you experience sound just as the artist wanted. Plus, if it's not as punchy as you'd want, you can pair it with other Emberton II speakers to achieve a wider and louder soundstage.

It's not just stunning on the sound quality front—this buddy follows the signature Marshall design that stands out with style and durability. Speaking of which, the speaker is well-equipped to handle harsh outdoor weather with its IP67 rating. It's also impressive on the battery life front, promising over 30 hours of playtime.

We'd like to point out that the Emberton II lacks a built-in microphone. If you'd like your music companion to double as a loudspeaker for phone calls, you'd have to seek elsewhere. That shouldn't be a major drawback for most users, but it's still worth keeping in mind.

Despite the lack of a built-in microphone, the Marshall Emberton II checks all the right boxes. With its awesome design, fantastic sound, and long battery life, it's the go-to option on Black Friday. Get yours on Amazon and save 41% while the event is live.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
102 stories
24 Nov, 2024
The well-liked Marshall Emberton II gets a generous Black Friday discount on Amazon
22 Nov, 2024
These Bose SoundLink Flex speakers are a dream come true for music lovers at up to 34% off Black Friday bargain knocks the hot JBL Xtreme 4 down under the $300 mark on Amazon
15 Nov, 2024
Grab the well-liked JBL Flip 6 for 27% off with Walmart's sweet bargain
12 Nov, 2024
Exciting bargain brings the JBL Xtreme 4 to its best price for only the second time
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless