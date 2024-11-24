The well-liked Marshall Emberton II gets a generous Black Friday discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you like Marshall's audio products? Well, Black Friday brings hefty savings on some of the brand's most popular models. The Emberton II is among them. This buddy welcomed a successor not long ago, but it's clearly the better option for cash-strapped users, for it's now 41% off on Amazon.
With a standard price of just under $170, this portable Bluetooth speaker won't cost you over $100 right now. That's a fantastic price we've seen just a few times before, and it makes the Emberton II one of the hottest picks for Black Friday. So, if you're after something small that boasts great audio, this is the one to get. And if you're not too impressed by Marshall products, we recommend browsing through other Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals.
It's not just stunning on the sound quality front—this buddy follows the signature Marshall design that stands out with style and durability. Speaking of which, the speaker is well-equipped to handle harsh outdoor weather with its IP67 rating. It's also impressive on the battery life front, promising over 30 hours of playtime.
Despite the lack of a built-in microphone, the Marshall Emberton II checks all the right boxes. With its awesome design, fantastic sound, and long battery life, it's the go-to option on Black Friday. Get yours on Amazon and save 41% while the event is live.
With a standard price of just under $170, this portable Bluetooth speaker won't cost you over $100 right now. That's a fantastic price we've seen just a few times before, and it makes the Emberton II one of the hottest picks for Black Friday. So, if you're after something small that boasts great audio, this is the one to get. And if you're not too impressed by Marshall products, we recommend browsing through other Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals.
This Marshall speaker will add heat to any backyard BBQ gathering or a casual day out with superb multi-directional audio. The unit offers surprising clarity and depth, letting you experience sound just as the artist wanted. Plus, if it's not as punchy as you'd want, you can pair it with other Emberton II speakers to achieve a wider and louder soundstage.
It's not just stunning on the sound quality front—this buddy follows the signature Marshall design that stands out with style and durability. Speaking of which, the speaker is well-equipped to handle harsh outdoor weather with its IP67 rating. It's also impressive on the battery life front, promising over 30 hours of playtime.
We'd like to point out that the Emberton II lacks a built-in microphone. If you'd like your music companion to double as a loudspeaker for phone calls, you'd have to seek elsewhere. That shouldn't be a major drawback for most users, but it's still worth keeping in mind.
Despite the lack of a built-in microphone, the Marshall Emberton II checks all the right boxes. With its awesome design, fantastic sound, and long battery life, it's the go-to option on Black Friday. Get yours on Amazon and save 41% while the event is live.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
24 Nov, 2024The well-liked Marshall Emberton II gets a generous Black Friday discount on Amazon
22 Nov, 2024These Bose SoundLink Flex speakers are a dream come true for music lovers at up to 34% off Black Friday bargain knocks the hot JBL Xtreme 4 down under the $300 mark on Amazon
15 Nov, 2024Grab the well-liked JBL Flip 6 for 27% off with Walmart's sweet bargain
12 Nov, 2024Exciting bargain brings the JBL Xtreme 4 to its best price for only the second time
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: