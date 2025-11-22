Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Walmart's exclusive Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE deal is too good to pass up this Black Friday

Walmart is now giving you a hefty $310 discount on the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE!

Samsung Deals Black Friday Galaxy Z Series
Black Friday is in full swing, and it’s not just Motorola and Google Pixel phones that have received hefty discounts. Some Samsung options are absolutely irresistible, if you ask me. And I’m not just talking about the improved Galaxy S25 Ultra deal — the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is another standout bargain this shopping season.

Save $310 on the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE!

$649 99
$959 99
$310 off (32%)
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is now available for a massive $310 off its original price at Walmart, making it an epic bargain you definitely don't want to miss out on. With 256GB of storage and a capable Exynos chip, this bad boy checks a lot of boxes, especially at $310 off.
Believe it or not, Walmart is giving you a massive $310 price cut on the 256GB variant. Even better, this deal appears to be exclusive — you won’t find the device for $649.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, or the official Samsung Store. So, if you’re after a high-quality flip phone with various Galaxy AI extras and a (relatively) affordable price, you should definitely check out Walmart’s deal on the Z Flip 7 FE.

But is this bad boy actually worth it when you can now get some pretty capable Motorola Razr devices at unbelievably low prices? Very much so. First off, it follows the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s high-class design, boasting a 3.4-inch cover display and a stunning 6.7-inch main panel. With excellent brightness and vivid colors, this Samsung phone promises a fantastic visual experience.

Under the hood, this Android phone is equipped with an Exynos 2400 chipset. While not top-tier, it should deliver more than enough power for everyday tasks. And yes, Samsung’s in-house processor isn’t as powerful as the Motorola Razr Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Elite. But hey, the handset is much cheaper than Motorola’s high-end flip, right?

Let’s not ignore the software support. With Android 16 right out of the gate and seven years of OS and security updates, this device will stay up to date for quite a while. In contrast, Motorola commits to just three major OS updates on its latest Razr (2025) lineup.

So, yeah — the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE might not be the best flip phone in 2025, but it checks a lot of boxes nonetheless. And now that it’s $310 off at Walmart, it’s way more attractive than usual. Grab yours and save big with this exclusive deal.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
