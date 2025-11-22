Walmart's exclusive Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE deal is too good to pass up this Black Friday
Walmart is now giving you a hefty $310 discount on the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE!
Black Friday is in full swing, and it’s not just Motorola and Google Pixel phones that have received hefty discounts. Some Samsung options are absolutely irresistible, if you ask me. And I’m not just talking about the improved Galaxy S25 Ultra deal — the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is another standout bargain this shopping season.
Believe it or not, Walmart is giving you a massive $310 price cut on the 256GB variant. Even better, this deal appears to be exclusive — you won’t find the device for $649.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, or the official Samsung Store. So, if you’re after a high-quality flip phone with various Galaxy AI extras and a (relatively) affordable price, you should definitely check out Walmart’s deal on the Z Flip 7 FE.
But is this bad boy actually worth it when you can now get some pretty capable Motorola Razr devices at unbelievably low prices? Very much so. First off, it follows the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s high-class design, boasting a 3.4-inch cover display and a stunning 6.7-inch main panel. With excellent brightness and vivid colors, this Samsung phone promises a fantastic visual experience.
Let’s not ignore the software support. With Android 16 right out of the gate and seven years of OS and security updates, this device will stay up to date for quite a while. In contrast, Motorola commits to just three major OS updates on its latest Razr (2025) lineup.
So, yeah — the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE might not be the best flip phone in 2025, but it checks a lot of boxes nonetheless. And now that it’s $310 off at Walmart, it’s way more attractive than usual. Grab yours and save big with this exclusive deal.
