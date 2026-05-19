Wear OS 7 just landed with the biggest smartwatch reset in years

Honestly, I just want it to stop dying on me

Tiles are out, Wear Widgets are in









Live Updates and Gemini-powered actions Live Updates push real-time info straight to your watch face, things like rideshare ETAs, delivery tracking from Just Eat, and sports scores, all refreshing without you tapping anything. Updates started on a supported phone bridge to your watch automatically. Live Updates push real-time info straight to your watch face, things like rideshare ETAs, delivery tracking from Just Eat, and sports scores, all refreshing without you tapping anything. Updates started on a supported phone bridge to your watch automatically.









On the AI side, new AppFunctions let Gemini trigger app actions directly, so saying "start tracking my run" launches Samsung Health without a single tap. A separate task automation system also lets you kick off phone-side actions, like placing a DoorDash order, from your wrist. We have seen





Better fitness, media, and watch faces A new built-in Wear Workout Tracker handles heart rate, media controls, and other core fitness features, so third-party apps stop reinventing the wheel. ASICS Runkeeper is the first big partner using it. On the AI side, new AppFunctions let Gemini trigger app actions directly, so saying "start tracking my run" launches Samsung Health without a single tap. A separate task automation system also lets you kick off phone-side actions, like placing a DoorDash order, from your wrist. We have seen Google leaning hard into Gemini personalization across its ecosystem this year , and the wrist is the obvious next stop.A new built-in Wear Workout Tracker handles heart rate, media controls, and other core fitness features, so third-party apps stop reinventing the wheel. ASICS Runkeeper is the first big partner using it.





Media controls are getting smarter too. Per-app auto-launch lets specific apps pop their controls onto your watch automatically when playback starts on your phone, and a new Remote Output Switcher lets you swap playback devices, phone speaker to AirPods to Google Home, directly from your wrist. Media controls are getting smarter too. Per-app auto-launch lets specific apps pop their controls onto your watch automatically when playback starts on your phone, and a new Remote Output Switcher lets you swap playback devices, phone speaker to AirPods to Google Home, directly from your wrist.









What this means for current Pixel Watch owners If you are wearing a



Still, this is the most compelling Wear OS pitch I have heard in a while. Whether it actually delivers depends on how fast Google rolls it out, and which watches get left behind.



If you want more hot takes, opinion pieces, and behind-the-scenes coverage, follow me on Watch Face Format 5 also brings richer design tools so third-party watch faces stop feeling slightly off compared to first-party ones.If you are wearing a Pixel Watch 4 , your upgrade path looks clean. Older models, mine included, are a different conversation, especially with Wear OS bleeding manufacturer support over the past year Still, this is the most compelling Wear OS pitch I have heard in a while. Whether it actually delivers depends on how fast Google rolls it out, and which watches get left behind.If you want more hot takes, opinion pieces, and behind-the-scenes coverage, follow me on X and Threads

The full-screen swipeable Tiles you have used for years are being replaced by Wear Widgets in 2x1 and 2x2 sizes that match the widget formats on your phone. Your home screen is about to feel a lot more flexible and consistent across devices.