Trade In your old phone at ecoATM

Wear OS 7 just landed with the biggest smartwatch reset in years

Google is overhauling battery, AI, and the way every app behaves on your wrist.

0
Johanna Romero
By
Google WearOS
Add as a preferred source on Google
Wear OS 7
Wear OS 7 was just revealed at Google I/O. | Image by Google
The Pixel Watch on my wrist has been a solid daily driver, but the small annoyances pile up. Battery anxiety by 6 PM, sluggish assistant replies, pulling out my phone every single time I want to track a delivery. Google says Wear OS 7 fixes all three, and a whole lot more.

Wear OS 7 is officially here, built on Android 17

Google announced Wear OS 7 at I/O 2026 and laid out the full breakdown in a new developer blog post. The Canary emulator is already live for developers, and the platform ships on watches arriving later in 2026.

Battery and Gemini Intelligence lead the charge

Watches upgrading from Wear OS 6 can expect around 10% better battery life. That stacks on top of the dual-chip efficiency gains we covered when the Pixel Watch 4 launched, and it adds up quickly.

Gemini Intelligence is also rolling out to select watches later this year, promising proactive, personalized help so you can spend less time poking at a tiny screen.

Recommended For You
What would actually make you wear a smartwatch all day?
9 Votes

Tiles are out, Wear Widgets are in

The full-screen swipeable Tiles you have used for years are being replaced by Wear Widgets in 2x1 and 2x2 sizes that match the widget formats on your phone. Your home screen is about to feel a lot more flexible and consistent across devices.

Widgets
Wear OS 7 widgets. | Image by Google


Live Updates and Gemini-powered actions

Live Updates push real-time info straight to your watch face, things like rideshare ETAs, delivery tracking from Just Eat, and sports scores, all refreshing without you tapping anything. Updates started on a supported phone bridge to your watch automatically.

Live updates
Live updates. | Image by Google


On the AI side, new AppFunctions let Gemini trigger app actions directly, so saying "start tracking my run" launches Samsung Health without a single tap. A separate task automation system also lets you kick off phone-side actions, like placing a DoorDash order, from your wrist. We have seen Google leaning hard into Gemini personalization across its ecosystem this year, and the wrist is the obvious next stop.


Better fitness, media, and watch faces

A new built-in Wear Workout Tracker handles heart rate, media controls, and other core fitness features, so third-party apps stop reinventing the wheel. ASICS Runkeeper is the first big partner using it.



Media controls are getting smarter too. Per-app auto-launch lets specific apps pop their controls onto your watch automatically when playback starts on your phone, and a new Remote Output Switcher lets you swap playback devices, phone speaker to AirPods to Google Home, directly from your wrist.

Watch Face Format 5 also brings richer design tools so third-party watch faces stop feeling slightly off compared to first-party ones.

What this means for current Pixel Watch owners

If you are wearing a Pixel Watch 4, your upgrade path looks clean. Older models, mine included, are a different conversation, especially with Wear OS bleeding manufacturer support over the past year.

Still, this is the most compelling Wear OS pitch I have heard in a while. Whether it actually delivers depends on how fast Google rolls it out, and which watches get left behind.

If you want more hot takes, opinion pieces, and behind-the-scenes coverage, follow me on X and Threads.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra has ran into a hilarious problem
Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra has ran into a hilarious problem
Latest OxygenOS updates turn OnePlus phones into bricks
Latest OxygenOS updates turn OnePlus phones into bricks
Galaxy S23 users finally have a reason to celebrate
Galaxy S23 users finally have a reason to celebrate
The 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon
Google Messages is getting two big changes: one you'll love, one you'll probably hate
Google Messages is getting two big changes: one you'll love, one you'll probably hate
T-Mobile is no longer just a traditional network
T-Mobile is no longer just a traditional network
Latest News
Google's newest AI model lets you edit video by just talking to it
Google's newest AI model lets you edit video by just talking to it
Apple announces accessibilty updates for iOS 27 that will have you pumped about Siri
Apple announces accessibilty updates for iOS 27 that will have you pumped about Siri
Wear OS 7 just landed with the biggest smartwatch reset in years
Wear OS 7 just landed with the biggest smartwatch reset in years
Google TV is about to ditch the boring remote for something way smarter
Google TV is about to ditch the boring remote for something way smarter
The Xreal Project Aura smart glasses make their public debut at Google I/O
The Xreal Project Aura smart glasses make their public debut at Google I/O
Move over, Ray-Ban: Samsung and Google just revealed their first intelligent eyewear
Move over, Ray-Ban: Samsung and Google just revealed their first intelligent eyewear