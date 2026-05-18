Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year!

RedMagic just dropped its anniversary phone with a battery you won't see on any Galaxy or iPhone

The global model lands on May 27, and the specs we're expecting are wild.

0
Johanna Romero
By
Android
Add as a preferred source on Google
RedMagic 11S Pro
RedMagic 11S Pro. | Image by RedMagic
Gaming phones were supposed to be dying out. Then RedMagic showed up with an 8,000 mAh battery, an overclocked Snapdragon, and a transparent back that makes every other flagship look boring.

What RedMagic just announced

The RedMagic 11S Pro series is now official in China, and the spec sheet is wild in the best way possible. The launch lands on the brand's eighth anniversary, and according to the official press release, it is a mid-gen refresh of last year's RedMagic 11 Pro, which we called one of the coolest phones we've ever tested, both literally and metaphorically.

There are three variants in play. China gets the 11S Pro and 11S Pro+, and a global 11S Pro is set to arrive later. The Chinese base model carries the largest battery in RedMagic's history at 8,000 mAh, paired with 80W wired and wireless charging.

Recommended For You

A chipset that should sound very familiar

Both Chinese models pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Version, clocked at up to 4.74 GHz. If that number rings a bell, it should, because it is the same overclocked chip Samsung uses inside the Galaxy S26 Ultra in its benchmark runs.

The difference is the cooling. Where Samsung relies on a vapor chamber and good vibes, RedMagic packs in a 24,000 RPM fan, a 4D vapor chamber, and Composite Liquid Metal 3.0, all behind an IPX8-rated chassis. This chip runs seriously hot in phones with conventional cooling, so RedMagic's overbuilt setup is doing real work.

The headline specs

  • 6.85-inch BOE X10 AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate
  • 50 MP main, 50 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro, plus a 16 MP under-display selfie camera
  • RedMagic OS 11.5 based on Android 16
  • 520 Hz shoulder triggers, 3,000 Hz touch sampling
  • Wi-Fi 7, NFC, and yes, a 3.5 mm headphone jack

The Pro+ in China bumps things to 24 GB of RAM, 1 TB of storage, a 7,500 mAh battery, and 120W wired charging with 80W wireless. Pricing starts at 5,499 RMB (about $763 via direct conversion).

Where do you stand on gaming phones in 2026?
1 Votes

Why this matters outside of China

We expect the global model to mirror the Chinese Pro+ on battery and charging (7,500 mAh, 80W wired and wireless), with international details set to drop on May 27. So no, the 8,000 mAh monster is not coming west, but a 7,500 mAh phone with 80W wireless charging most likely is.

This launch arrives at a strange moment. We've argued the category is on its last legs, with the iPhone 17 Pro and OnePlus 15 chewing through AAA titles without melting. RedMagic's response is to lean harder into the things mainstream flagships will not do.


My honest reaction

A gaming phone is not the right call for most people, and our six-month deep look at living with the RedMagic 11 Pro made the camera trade-offs pretty clear. The under-display selfie module is still rough, and you should expect that to carry over here.

But the 11S Pro is doing something I respect, which is refusing to chase mainstream taste. While Asus is reportedly pausing ROG Phone launches in 2026, RedMagic is shipping a transparent, RGB-lit, fan-cooled beast with the same overclocked silicon as the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

If you have been gaming on a regular flagship and watching it thermal throttle into oblivion, the global 11S Pro is going to be hard to ignore.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra has ran into a hilarious problem
Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra has ran into a hilarious problem
Latest OxygenOS updates turn OnePlus phones into bricks
Latest OxygenOS updates turn OnePlus phones into bricks
Unfortunately, the iPhone 18 Pro is warping the Android world
Unfortunately, the iPhone 18 Pro is warping the Android world
The 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon
OnePlus phones are vanishing from Best Buy, and the replacement is poetic
OnePlus phones are vanishing from Best Buy, and the replacement is poetic
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Latest News
Pixel Watch users get more upset as two more issues await a fix from Google
Pixel Watch users get more upset as two more issues await a fix from Google
The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is amazingly affordable all of a sudden, and it even comes with a stylus
The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is amazingly affordable all of a sudden, and it even comes with a stylus
Galaxy S23 users finally have a reason to celebrate
Galaxy S23 users finally have a reason to celebrate
Pixel and OnePlus have convinced me that installing software updates in 2026 is a bad idea
Pixel and OnePlus have convinced me that installing software updates in 2026 is a bad idea
Amazon is now selling every single Galaxy S26 Ultra model at a tremendous $250 discount
Amazon is now selling every single Galaxy S26 Ultra model at a tremendous $250 discount
This Pixel 9 Pro XL deal at Amazon is way too good to ignore
This Pixel 9 Pro XL deal at Amazon is way too good to ignore