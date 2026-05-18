RedMagic just dropped its anniversary phone with a battery you won't see on any Galaxy or iPhone



What RedMagic just announced The RedMagic 11S Pro series is now official in China, and the spec sheet is wild in the best way possible. The launch lands on the brand's eighth anniversary, and according to the



There are three variants in play. China gets the 11S Pro and 11S Pro+, and a global 11S Pro is set to arrive later. The Chinese base model carries the largest battery in RedMagic's history at 8,000 mAh, paired with 80W wired and wireless charging. The RedMagic 11S Pro series is now official in China, and the spec sheet is wild in the best way possible. The launch lands on the brand's eighth anniversary, and according to the official press release , it is a mid-gen refresh of last year's RedMagic 11 Pro, which we called one of the coolest phones we've ever tested, both literally and metaphorically There are three variants in play. China gets the 11S Pro and 11S Pro+, and a global 11S Pro is set to arrive later. The Chinese base model carries the largest battery in RedMagic's history at 8,000 mAh, paired with 80W wired and wireless charging.



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A chipset that should sound very familiar Both Chinese models pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Version, clocked at up to 4.74 GHz. If that number rings a bell, it should, because it is the same overclocked chip Samsung uses inside



The difference is the cooling. Where Samsung relies on a vapor chamber and good vibes, RedMagic packs in a 24,000 RPM fan, a 4D vapor chamber, and Composite Liquid Metal 3.0, all behind an IPX8-rated chassis. This chip Both Chinese models pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Version, clocked at up to 4.74 GHz. If that number rings a bell, it should, because it is the same overclocked chip Samsung uses inside the Galaxy S26 Ultra in its benchmark runs The difference is the cooling. Where Samsung relies on a vapor chamber and good vibes, RedMagic packs in a 24,000 RPM fan, a 4D vapor chamber, and Composite Liquid Metal 3.0, all behind an IPX8-rated chassis. This chip runs seriously hot in phones with conventional cooling , so RedMagic's overbuilt setup is doing real work.



The headline specs 6.85-inch BOE X10 AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate

50 MP main, 50 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro, plus a 16 MP under-display selfie camera

RedMagic OS 11.5 based on Android 16

520 Hz shoulder triggers, 3,000 Hz touch sampling

Wi-Fi 7, NFC, and yes, a 3.5 mm headphone jack

The Pro+ in China bumps things to 24 GB of RAM, 1 TB of storage, a 7,500 mAh battery, and 120W wired charging with 80W wireless. Pricing starts at 5,499 RMB (about $763 via direct conversion). The Pro+ in China bumps things to 24 GB of RAM, 1 TB of storage, a 7,500 mAh battery, and 120W wired charging with 80W wireless. Pricing starts at 5,499 RMB (about $763 via direct conversion).

Where do you stand on gaming phones in 2026? I want one. Mainstream flagships throttle too much. I'd rather my Galaxy or iPhone with a cooling case. The cameras alone disqualify them as a daily driver. I'd buy one just for the transparent back and RGB. Vote 1 Votes





Why this matters outside of China We expect the global model to mirror the Chinese Pro+ on battery and charging (7,500 mAh, 80W wired and wireless), with international details set to drop on May 27. So no, the 8,000 mAh monster is not coming west, but a 7,500 mAh phone with 80W wireless charging most likely is.



This launch arrives at a strange moment. We've argued We expect the global model to mirror the Chinese Pro+ on battery and charging (7,500 mAh, 80W wired and wireless), with international details set to drop on May 27. So no, the 8,000 mAh monster is not coming west, but a 7,500 mAh phone with 80W wireless charging most likely is.This launch arrives at a strange moment. We've argued the category is on its last legs , with the iPhone 17 Pro and OnePlus 15 chewing through AAA titles without melting. RedMagic's response is to lean harder into the things mainstream flagships will not do.









My honest reaction A gaming phone is not the right call for most people, and our



But the 11S Pro is doing something I respect, which is refusing to chase mainstream taste. While Asus is reportedly pausing ROG Phone launches in 2026, RedMagic is shipping a transparent, RGB-lit, fan-cooled beast with the same overclocked silicon as the is not the right call for most people, and our six-month deep look at living with the RedMagic 11 Pro made the camera trade-offs pretty clear. The under-display selfie module is still rough, and you should expect that to carry over here.But the 11S Pro is doing something I respect, which is refusing to chase mainstream taste. While Asus is reportedly pausing ROG Phone launches in 2026, RedMagic is shipping a transparent, RGB-lit, fan-cooled beast with the same overclocked silicon as the Galaxy S26 Ultra





If you have been gaming on a regular flagship and watching it thermal throttle into oblivion, the global 11S Pro is going to be hard to ignore.



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