Apple may still be working on a foldable iPad after all
A new rumor suggests that the foldable iPad Apple’s new CEO dreamed of may happen after all.
The foldable iPad may happen after all. | Image by MacRumors
Everyone’s focused on the expected September premiere of the first foldable iPhone, but that may not be the only foldable device Apple is working on. After rumors about a serious delay to its development, details about the foldable iPad may have popped up again.
Apple continues the development of a large iPad that may fold, according to a MacRumors report. The new device may even utilize part of the hardware developed for the rumored iPhone Ultra, which is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro.
Apple’s plans for a foldable iPad have been subject to numerous rumors over the last few years, including claims that it was the dream device of Apple’s future CEO, John Ternus. The company reportedly paused the development of the device last summer after facing some development issues.
Samsung has a big stake in the device, as the company is rumored to provide an 18-inch display for it. That would make the device either a foldable iPad or an all-display MacBook, mixing the two concepts together.
The impression of a hybrid device may be further solidified by the rumored design with aluminum casing and no outer display. When opened, the foldable iPad may look like a 13-inch MacBook Air that has lost its keyboard.
Whenever Apple launches such a device, it will be too late to call it unique. Huawei already has the MateBook Fold with an 18-inch display that folds into a 13-inch device. That gadget has been on sale for about a year now.
Considering the $1,299 price tag on the 13-inch iPad Pro and the hardware price crisis, I wouldn’t expect a foldable tablet by Apple to come cheap. Regardless of its features and design qualities, that price would certainly require something that sounds even more premium than Ultra.
Foldable iPad may share hinge design with the iPhone Ultra
Apple continues the development of a large iPad that may fold, according to a MacRumors report. The new device may even utilize part of the hardware developed for the rumored iPhone Ultra, which is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro.
The foldable tablet may feature the same hinge design as the foldable smartphone, which would allow it to have a crease-free display. Launching such a device could create a currently non-existent market for giant folding tablets.
Still a long way off
The iPad Pro is already a pricey device. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple’s plans for a foldable iPad have been subject to numerous rumors over the last few years, including claims that it was the dream device of Apple’s future CEO, John Ternus. The company reportedly paused the development of the device last summer after facing some development issues.
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However, earlier this year, the development of the device was reportedly restarted. The device was initially supposed to launch in 2028, but various problems may push it back to 2029.
Mixing two worlds
Samsung has a big stake in the device, as the company is rumored to provide an 18-inch display for it. That would make the device either a foldable iPad or an all-display MacBook, mixing the two concepts together.
Would you consider buying a foldable iPad?
The impression of a hybrid device may be further solidified by the rumored design with aluminum casing and no outer display. When opened, the foldable iPad may look like a 13-inch MacBook Air that has lost its keyboard.
Whenever Apple launches such a device, it will be too late to call it unique. Huawei already has the MateBook Fold with an 18-inch display that folds into a 13-inch device. That gadget has been on sale for about a year now.
Let’s call it iPad Mega
Considering the $1,299 price tag on the 13-inch iPad Pro and the hardware price crisis, I wouldn’t expect a foldable tablet by Apple to come cheap. Regardless of its features and design qualities, that price would certainly require something that sounds even more premium than Ultra.
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