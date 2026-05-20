The Galaxy S25 FE and Verizon are the combo you didn't expect

Galaxy phone

Total Wireless is now allowing you to grab the Galaxy S25 FE with a solid $450 discount. The promo is available for users who get the Total Wireless All Access plan, which costs $195 for three months.

Best of all, theis currently available for as low as $199.99 with a Total Wireless All Access plan for three months. That's $450 in savings on the high-class device.For those seeking an alternative to the Big Three without sacrificing plan perks, the Total Wireless All Access plan is the solution. This tier costs $60/mo and includes unlimited data on the5G Ultra Wideband, unlimited hotspot capped at 10 Mbps, and unlimited text and talk.

Galaxy S25 FE

Theis a fantastic choice for most Samsung fans, no two ways around that. But when it comes to Total Wireless' premium service, not everyone may be onboard.As I see it, it's all about user preference. If you're after a truly premium service, the All Access plan won't let you down. But if you'd prefer a more basic experience, the All Access service may not be ideal for you.