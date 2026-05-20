The Galaxy S25 FE and Verizon are the combo you didn't expect
Who would have thought you could get so much at a Verizon-owned prepaid carrier?
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Amazing value, excellent perks, and now, a great discount. | Image by PhoneArena
Finding a super affordable Galaxy phone that delivers a near-flagship experience may sound like mission impossible. But now, thanks to Verizon's Total Wireless offer, the Galaxy S25 FE can be yours at a price that's very tough to beat.
Starting at $649.99, this Samsung phone looks and feels just like a flagship device. It features a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display, which supports a 60-120Hz refresh rate and reaches over 1,700 nits of brightness. That means visuals look top-notch, animations are smooth, and visibility in bright conditions is excellent.
On the back, it packs a 50MP main, a 12 MP ultrawide, and an 8 MP telephoto lens, delivering solid capabilities for daily use. Explore the camera samples in our Galaxy S25 FE review to get a better idea of its camera performance.
Best of all, the Galaxy S25 FE is currently available for as low as $199.99 with a Total Wireless All Access plan for three months. That's $450 in savings on the high-class device.
For those seeking an alternative to the Big Three without sacrificing plan perks, the Total Wireless All Access plan is the solution. This tier costs $60/mo and includes unlimited data on the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, unlimited hotspot capped at 10 Mbps, and unlimited text and talk.
Other benefits include roaming to 140 countries and unlimited calling and texting to more than 200 countries, designed to cover you on vacations abroad. Furthermore, with All Access, you receive 1TB cloud storage on Total, spam protection, and even Disney+ membership.
While the benefits are undeniably exciting, coughing up $195 for three months of service still sounds too pricey. For example, the three-month unlimited plan costs $75 at Mint Mobile, whereas some of Metro by T-Mobile's solutions can set you back around $120 for three months.
The Total Wireless phone unlocking policy is another downside. Devices activated after January 30, 2026 stay fully locked for 365 days. Then, they must manually request unlocking. In contrast, Mint Mobile keeps devices locked for 60 days and unlocks them automatically after that period.
So, even if you only subscribe to the All Access plan for three months, you'll essentially need to stay with Total for a full year before you can unlock the Galaxy S25 FE.
Galaxy S25 FE: the king of value
Starting at $649.99, this Samsung phone looks and feels just like a flagship device. It features a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display, which supports a 60-120Hz refresh rate and reaches over 1,700 nits of brightness. That means visuals look top-notch, animations are smooth, and visibility in bright conditions is excellent.
Another highlight of this phone is the design. This Android phone looks every bit as premium as Samsung’s flagship models. Plus, it's quite capable on the camera front.
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On the back, it packs a 50MP main, a 12 MP ultrawide, and an 8 MP telephoto lens, delivering solid capabilities for daily use. Explore the camera samples in our Galaxy S25 FE review to get a better idea of its camera performance.
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What would make you switch carriers?
Best of all, the Galaxy S25 FE is currently available for as low as $199.99 with a Total Wireless All Access plan for three months. That's $450 in savings on the high-class device.
Total Wireless makes other carriers look bad
For those seeking an alternative to the Big Three without sacrificing plan perks, the Total Wireless All Access plan is the solution. This tier costs $60/mo and includes unlimited data on the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, unlimited hotspot capped at 10 Mbps, and unlimited text and talk.
Extensive coverage, quality service. | Image by Total Wireless
Other benefits include roaming to 140 countries and unlimited calling and texting to more than 200 countries, designed to cover you on vacations abroad. Furthermore, with All Access, you receive 1TB cloud storage on Total, spam protection, and even Disney+ membership.
Compared to alternative plans from T-Mobile's Mint Mobile, Total doesn't focus on delivering just the essentials. It provides an all-around solution for those seeking the ultimate perks.
Downsides
While the benefits are undeniably exciting, coughing up $195 for three months of service still sounds too pricey. For example, the three-month unlimited plan costs $75 at Mint Mobile, whereas some of Metro by T-Mobile's solutions can set you back around $120 for three months.
The Total Wireless phone unlocking policy is another downside. Devices activated after January 30, 2026 stay fully locked for 365 days. Then, they must manually request unlocking. In contrast, Mint Mobile keeps devices locked for 60 days and unlocks them automatically after that period.
So, even if you only subscribe to the All Access plan for three months, you'll essentially need to stay with Total for a full year before you can unlock the Galaxy S25 FE.
It all boils down to user preferences
The ultimate value, paired with awesome perks. | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy S25 FE is a fantastic choice for most Samsung fans, no two ways around that. But when it comes to Total Wireless' premium service, not everyone may be onboard.
As I see it, it's all about user preference. If you're after a truly premium service, the All Access plan won't let you down. But if you'd prefer a more basic experience, the All Access service may not be ideal for you.
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