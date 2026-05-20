What's my favorite billionaire's phone? If I use the same phone as a rich man, will that help me in any way?









However, it's interesting to see which models captivate the minds of the men who can't spend their fortune even if they'd try to. If you've meditated on such questions, here's your answer: of course it doesn't matter whether you share the same smartphone with a billionaire.However, it's interesting to see which models captivate the minds of the men who can't spend their fortune even if they'd try to.



