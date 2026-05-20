Galaxy Z Fold 7 for Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang, good ol' iPhone for Elon Musk
Huang may praise Huawei, but it seems that he prefers Samsung at the end of the day.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is so stylish! | Image by PhoneArena
What's my favorite billionaire's phone? If I use the same phone as a rich man, will that help me in any way?
If you've meditated on such questions, here's your answer: of course it doesn't matter whether you share the same smartphone with a billionaire.
However, it's interesting to see which models captivate the minds of the men who can't spend their fortune even if they'd try to.
There are so many options to choose from on the best Android phones list, and there is an abundance of iOS devices as well.
It's not yet technically confirmed whether Elon Musk is already the world's first trillionaire, but here's a picture of him in the company of Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a very "CEO-coded" phone. This handset is built around multitasking: split-screen apps, floating windows, tablet-sized spreadsheets, presentations, emails, whatever! It's a portable office… sort of.
The Z Fold 7 also fixed one of the biggest complaints about earlier Fold models by becoming dramatically thinner and lighter. I mean, it feels like a normal flagship when folded shut. Compared to the Z Fold 6, this is a dramatic upgrade.
But there's also a layer of corporate diplomacy here. Samsung makes high-end chips and components that Nvidia relies on, so sporting a Galaxy certainly doesn't hurt. Nobody's saying Jensen Huang picked the Z Fold 7 only to impress Samsung, but in tech, symbolism matters.
Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max (or is that a 17 Pro?) is a much safer, more traditional pick.
No folding screens, no experimental form factors. That's exactly why iPhones dominate in the US. Like millions of Americans, Musk probably appreciates how seamlessly iOS connects with apps, services, messaging, cloud storage, accessories and the rest of Apple's ecosystem.
Hundreds of billions of dollars, possibly over a trillion, in one picture
The iPhone 17 Pro Max gets the job done. | Image by PhoneArena
It's not yet technically confirmed whether Elon Musk is already the world's first trillionaire, but here's a picture of him in the company of Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang.
Let's say they're worth a trillion dollars in total. Although, they're worth that in 2026. In 1980, they'd be billionaires at best. Back then, a street-cart dog was ~$0.50; today, it's over $6 and in some places it goes up to $10. You do the math.
He is using the Galaxy Fold 7. pic.twitter.com/H0E7cEyjvM— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) May 15, 2026
Anyway! Musk's and Huang's combined phone price is… $3,200. Oh, you thought billionaires would sport kitsch gold phones? Some of them definitely do, but not these two billionaires per se.
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What would you choose?
Huang's choice
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a very "CEO-coded" phone. This handset is built around multitasking: split-screen apps, floating windows, tablet-sized spreadsheets, presentations, emails, whatever! It's a portable office… sort of.
The Z Fold 7 also fixed one of the biggest complaints about earlier Fold models by becoming dramatically thinner and lighter. I mean, it feels like a normal flagship when folded shut. Compared to the Z Fold 6, this is a dramatic upgrade.
But there's also a layer of corporate diplomacy here. Samsung makes high-end chips and components that Nvidia relies on, so sporting a Galaxy certainly doesn't hurt. Nobody's saying Jensen Huang picked the Z Fold 7 only to impress Samsung, but in tech, symbolism matters.
Musk, a classic
Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max (or is that a 17 Pro?) is a much safer, more traditional pick.
No folding screens, no experimental form factors. That's exactly why iPhones dominate in the US. Like millions of Americans, Musk probably appreciates how seamlessly iOS connects with apps, services, messaging, cloud storage, accessories and the rest of Apple's ecosystem.
The iPhone 17 series is also a market hit for a reason. Performance, cameras, battery life, thermals, AI features… almost everything feels better on it.
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