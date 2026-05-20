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Galaxy Z Fold 7 for Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang, good ol' iPhone for Elon Musk

Huang may praise Huawei, but it seems that he prefers Samsung at the end of the day.

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Sebastian Pier
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The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is so stylish! | Image by PhoneArena
What's my favorite billionaire's phone? If I use the same phone as a rich man, will that help me in any way?

If you've meditated on such questions, here's your answer: of course it doesn't matter whether you share the same smartphone with a billionaire.

However, it's interesting to see which models captivate the minds of the men who can't spend their fortune even if they'd try to.

There are so many options to choose from on the best Android phones list, and there is an abundance of iOS devices as well.

Hundreds of billions of dollars, possibly over a trillion, in one picture




It's not yet technically confirmed whether Elon Musk is already the world's first trillionaire, but here's a picture of him in the company of Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang.

Let's say they're worth a trillion dollars in total. Although, they're worth that in 2026. In 1980, they'd be billionaires at best. Back then, a street-cart dog was ~$0.50; today, it's over $6 and in some places it goes up to $10. You do the math.


Anyway! Musk's and Huang's combined phone price is… $3,200. Oh, you thought billionaires would sport kitsch gold phones? Some of them definitely do, but not these two billionaires per se.

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What would you choose?
1 Votes

Huang's choice


The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a very "CEO-coded" phone. This handset is built around multitasking: split-screen apps, floating windows, tablet-sized spreadsheets, presentations, emails, whatever! It's a portable office… sort of.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • Display 8.0-inch . 2184x1968px
  • Camera Triple camera
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • Storage 12GB . 256GB
  • Hardware Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
  • OS Android 16


The Z Fold 7 also fixed one of the biggest complaints about earlier Fold models by becoming dramatically thinner and lighter. I mean, it feels like a normal flagship when folded shut. Compared to the Z Fold 6, this is a dramatic upgrade.

But there's also a layer of corporate diplomacy here. Samsung makes high-end chips and components that Nvidia relies on, so sporting a Galaxy certainly doesn't hurt. Nobody's saying Jensen Huang picked the Z Fold 7 only to impress Samsung, but in tech, symbolism matters.

Musk, a classic


Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max (or is that a 17 Pro?) is a much safer, more traditional pick.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • Display 6.9-inch . 2868x1320px
  • Camera Triple camera
  • Battery 5088 mAh
  • Storage 12GB . 256GB
  • Hardware Apple A19 Pro
  • OS iOS 26.x


No folding screens, no experimental form factors. That's exactly why iPhones dominate in the US. Like millions of Americans, Musk probably appreciates how seamlessly iOS connects with apps, services, messaging, cloud storage, accessories and the rest of Apple's ecosystem.

The iPhone 17 series is also a market hit for a reason. Performance, cameras, battery life, thermals, AI features… almost everything feels better on it.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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