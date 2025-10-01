Skip Prime Day: Get the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 bundle at its all-time low price now

Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

This Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 bundle has never been this cheap! Save $651 with Amazon's limited-time deal.

Why wait another week to get your favorite Jackery power station at a steep Prime Day discount when this incredible Explorer 1000 v2 bundle is now available at its best price? That’s right — Amazon has already slashed 50% off this 1,070Wh unit with a 200W SolarSaga panel. By the way, the bundle has never been so cheap before!

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 with solar panel: 50% off

$651 off (50%)
The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is a lightweight 1,070Wh portable power station with versatile ports and a 1,500W output. Ideal for home backup and outdoor needs, the station is now a real hit at Amazon, where you can save 50%. This promo includes the solar generator and a 200W SolarSaga panel. Save $651 before it's too late!
Buy at Amazon

We checked prices extensively, and this stunning $651 discount trumps past bargains by $50. Sure, a $50 price difference isn’t exactly huge, but we’d say every little bit helps, given that this bundle usually costs nearly $1,300. Don’t waste time, though — the Jackery 1000 v2 promo won’t stay live forever.

Featuring a 1,500W output with 3,000W peak, this solar generator is ideal for home and outdoor use. It’s also quite lightweight at 23.8 lbs, so you shouldn’t have a problem hauling it into your RV during weekend getaways or moving it around the house.

But what outlets do you get? Don’t expect a wall of ports — this one keeps it simple. It comes with three pure sine wave AC outlets, two USB-Cs, a USB-A, and a cigarette lighter port — more than enough for most users. Plus, with LED lights on deck, evening outdoor fun is much more convenient.

Another highlight here is the advanced battery cells. According to Jackery, you can safely charge and discharge your unit for over 10 years, with the battery still holding 70% of its original capacity after 4,000+ cycles.

Speaking of which, the Explorer 1000 v2 won’t leave you waiting once it runs out of juice. You can get it back to 100% in just an hour with fast charging. Just note that activating the quick-charge function through the app is best left for emergencies, as frequent use can shorten battery health.

Factor in the included 200W solar panel that ensures you won’t have to worry even if your weekend adventures turn into week-long explorations, and you’ve got the perfect backup power solution. As you can see, the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 brings a lot to the table. And at 50% off its original price, it’s much harder to resist.

